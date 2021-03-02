| -0.7°C Dublin

Racing the big loser as Elliott saga leaves stench

Michael Verney

Shocking image leaves leading jumps trainer in tatters with reputation firmly on the floor

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll at Cullentra House Stables. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post Expand

Gordon Elliott with Tiger Roll at Cullentra House Stables. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Trying to defend racing’s integrity is like trying to defend Conor McGregor’s chequered reputation outside of the octagon as the equine industry stumbles from one controversy to the next.

The latest scandal is indefensible with a photo of Gordon Elliott emerging over the weekend which shows the leading jumps trainer sitting atop a dead horse on the gallops while on the phone and holding up two fingers in an apparent peace gesture.

It’s a disgusting photo which isn’t a fair representation of those working in racing, but yet another example of the catalogue of incidents which continue to undermine the sport and leave many vilifying the industry.

