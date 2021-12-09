Racing not open to women unless it fully condemns Dunne’s slurs, hearing told

Racing can no longer claim to be “open” to women competing with men unless it condemns Robbie Dunne for calling Bryony Frost a “whore”, a disciplinary hearing was told.

Louis Weston, counsel for the British Horseracing Authority, (BHA) bitterly attacked high-profile figures who have rallied behind Dunne since the jockey was accused of sexist bullying.

In closing comments before the panel retired to consider verdicts, Weston said Frost, Britain’s most successful woman jump jockey, had now been “ostracised” in the sport.

Dunne faces a maximum ban of up to three years and a potential fine of between £1,000 (€1,160) and £15,000 (€17,500) if found guilty of allegations brought by Frost last year. The BHA barrister expressed particular concern about leading figures such as Richard Johnson and Tom Scudamore speaking in defence of Dunne at the hearing on Tuesday.

Dunne’s campaign of bullying, harassment, “foul and misogynistic abuse”, he added, “is strongly prejudicial to the good reputation, proper conduct and integrity of horseracing”.

“You wouldn’t, in rugby, allow a player to go on the pitch saying I am going to break his leg or high tackle him,” Weston added. “You wouldn’t allow a motor racer to say I will take him out at the first bend. It is amazing that anyone in this case is saying it is okay.

“You can’t have a sport that is open to men and women if they are able, and it is tolerated, that they get called a whore at work. It is so far beyond the pale, it doesn’t come down, in my submission, as a slight judgement around the edges, it is miles over.”

On the fifth and final day of evidence, Weston said some of Dunne’s behaviours towards Frost were a 1950s throwback. “Carry on Up the Riding Class, type of thing,” he told the hearing. “Let’s make jokes about women. Unacceptable.”

Read More

Dunne had, in effect, blown a “dog whistle” to claim Frost was being overly sensitive, having admitted this week that he had told her “I’ll put you through a wing” during a “road rage” post-race confrontation.

“Mr Dunne’s evidence is totally unimpressive, obviously untruthful and in large part, I submit, incoherent,” Weston added. Dunne’s fate now rests in the hands of chair Brian Barker, a former appeal court judge, former judge James O’Mahony and Alison Royston, a former head of administration for the Premier League. They say a verdict is likely by noon today.

As they retired to consider their verdicts, Weston said: “If what is being said, when you come to determine this case, there is a weighing-room culture that allows one jockey to threaten another with serious injury to them or their horse, or to call another a whore, a slut or a slag then that culture is one that is sour, rancid and one that we say should be thrown out and discarded. Its time, if ever it had its time, has gone.”

Dunne, 36, faces seven breaches of the rules of racing, four relating to conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of the sport, which he denies. There are also a further three charges of acting in a violent or improper manner, with one breach accepted although the wording used is disputed.

Roderick Moore, counsel for Dunne, told the panel it would be “grossly unfair” to judge him on anything other than how the weighing-room is at present. “If something needs to change, that’s for the future, that’s a policy matter, a political matter,” he said. “You can only judge Mr Dunne against the present weighing-room.”

He also outlined what he believed were failings in Frost’s “credibility”, claiming “she gave back” by telling Dunne to “f*** off” during a clash at Southwell. “That’s not a criticism but it stands ill alongside other matters that she fears him,” he added.

Weston, however, said that it would have been against Frost’s interests to have fabricated her claims. “What’s important in this case is that it’s very clear that Miss Frost knew that prior to stepping up and confronting Robbie Dunne as she did, she would run the risk of going against the grain of her profession, being ostracised, and excluded, as she has been,” Weston added.

“Jockeys not talking to her, valets saying they’re not going to work for you anymore. It’s outrageous that they behave in that way, because she had the guts to stand up to a bully.”

Dunne, who claims Frost is “renowned” for cutting across other jockeys during races, insisted it was never put to him that “I’m bullying Ms Frost until after I receive a phone call saying my legs are “going to be broken in September”. “Then the suggestion I’m a bully comes in,” he adds. He also refutes Frost’s claim that he had taken his towel off in the dressing-rooms and “shaken himself” in front of her.