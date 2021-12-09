| 2.7°C Dublin

Racing not open to women unless it fully condemns Dunne’s slurs, hearing told

Jockey Robbie Dunne. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Expand

Jockey Robbie Dunne. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

Tom Morgan

Racing can no longer claim to be “open” to women competing with men unless it condemns Robbie Dunne for calling Bryony Frost a “whore”, a disciplinary hearing was told.

Louis Weston, counsel for the British Horseracing Authority, (BHA) bitterly attacked high-profile figures who have rallied behind Dunne since the jockey was accused of sexist bullying.

