| 3.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Racing must tread carefully with outsiders now looking to tear it down

Daniel McDonnell

Analysis

Trainer Gordon Elliott. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Trainer Gordon Elliott. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Trainer Gordon Elliott. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Trainer Gordon Elliott. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

There’s always a certain discomfort when a horse racing issue enters the mainstream. The sport has its own code and its own language, an earthy way of doing business which isn’t always accessible to the outsider.

March traditionally tends to be a crossroads for the awkwardness.

Portions of the fluff around the pilgrimage to Cheltenham can be tone deaf, with the Celtic Tiger vibe created by some figures in the parade ring capable of riling sections of the general public as opposed to endearing them.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy