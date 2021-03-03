There’s always a certain discomfort when a horse racing issue enters the mainstream. The sport has its own code and its own language, an earthy way of doing business which isn’t always accessible to the outsider.

March traditionally tends to be a crossroads for the awkwardness.

Portions of the fluff around the pilgrimage to Cheltenham can be tone deaf, with the Celtic Tiger vibe created by some figures in the parade ring capable of riling sections of the general public as opposed to endearing them.

The proliferation of powerful owners has taken away a lot of the charm and placed a heavy emphasis on the importance of the craic.

It’s part of the reason why the crowd scenes at Cheltenham 12 months ago, carrying on regardless as it became apparent Covid-19 was getting serious, generated so much anger. The hammed up depiction of the revelry can grate at the best of times, never mind the worst of times.

And that’s before you consider how the anti-racing lobby and the more extreme elements in animal rights groups seize upon the death of any horse and juxtapose it against the gleeful crowd scenes.

Imagine if an idiotic reveller broke onto the track to pose next to a stricken animal. There’d be uproar.

So when one of the sport’s highest-profile names, Gordon Elliott, is found to be doing something similar in the comfort of his own stable, something is terribly, terribly wrong. The damage is incalculable.

Watching Davy Russell, a confident and often combative figure, unconvincingly struggle to explain his thoughts on Prime Time on Tuesday made for uncomfortable viewing.

Forgive the personal diversion here but it’s necessary when a scribe who doesn’t cover the sport suddenly starts writing about it; there can be a suspicion towards it in horse racing.

I love racing. If football is work, racing is my main sporting hobby. Without racing, the winters would be darker – especially this one. Many conversations with friends revolve around it. I’ve part-owned horses at a low level.

Back in the day, I even had a leg of an extremely moderate horse that was sent to a young Gordon Elliott who did the right thing by our syndicate, trying his best to extract improvement before urging us to sell quickly rather than stringing us along with costly false promises. It’s no wonder owners began to flock to him. You appreciate that honesty.

The broader point is that access to the sport only serves to increase your admiration for those involved in it.

Personally, it’s always a bugbear when animal rights groups send out opportunistic press releases in the aftermath of a high-profile fatality. You’re almost left wondering if there are spokespeople watching the Grand National with a press release pre-prepared, almost hoping that something terrible happens.

I’ve had rows about this with people with a dim view of equine sport. The defence I launch is always the same; ‘Go to the yards, see how those horses are cared for. They’re far more upset about this death than any of the campaigners.’

Fundamentally, I still believe this to be true. It is truly a wonderful thing to visit a functioning stable; a place where a full day’s work is done before most of the population are out of bed.

Every horse is given individual care and attention; staff members can tell guests about the quirks and the habits of each one. This is the unseen work, a 24/7 commitment largely carried out by lowly-paid workers. Yes, it can be a cruel game. The turnover of horses is a trade and it’s naive to think they all find a good home in the end. You have to go into it with your eyes open.

I vividly recall the first time I watched a horse get put down on the track. Vital Trix was the name, a chaser that broke a leg in front of the stands at Fairyhouse sometime in the nineties.

There was an elaborate procedure centred around ensuring the operation was handled carefully and out of sight. Seasoned racegoers know what it means when the green screens go up. It’s understandable there will be people who will never be comfortable with that and decide this pursuit isn’t for them.

The consolation for those who have entered the pact of accepting the pitfalls comes from the assumption that the animal is treated with respect at every stage of the process.

It’s why this episode has prompted people who thought they knew the sport to question themselves.

When the Elliott image surfaced initially, there were hearts and heads fuelling the belief it had to be fake.This was just too cold, too detached.

The general public can sometimes struggle to relate to the matter-of-fact approach that racing followers have towards the death of the sport’s main participants. But the counterpoint is the need to understand where it comes from.

Jump jockeys in particular go out to race daily knowing they are putting themselves in extreme danger. They know of colleagues who turned up for racing one day and never made it home.

Elliott is of the generation that will remember Kieran Kelly, the talented young jockey killed at Kilbeggan after a routine fall in 2003. He would have ridden against JT McNamara, the brilliant amateur paralysed following a Cheltenham tumble in 2013. McNamara passed away in 2016.

When racing people can speak of losing friends on the field, when they have buried people that were somebody’s son or father or husband or brother, then it’s no surprise they are well capable of compartmentalising the loss of an animal on the gallops. There’s a degree of perspective there.

At this stage, the gut feeling is that Elliott has suffered enough. The fear is that his case is approaching show trial to make people feel better about themselves territory.

To this point, the British authorities have kept noticeably low key in any discussion of the Panorama investigation into the case of Princess Latifa, the missing daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a man whose money helps to make the racing world go around.

Elliott’s case is much less complex. It would have been interesting to see how it had all played out if he was a member of racing dynasty as opposed to a self-made man, an ‘outsider’ that has climbed up the ranks.

That’s not to defend his actions in any way. He will always be remembered as the guy who sat on the dead horse and it’s cost him and his staff the chance to train Envoi Allen, the most exciting horse in the game, amongst others.

To put too much emphasis on his punishment is to miss the broader point.

The most damaging aspect of the debacle wasn’t the picture; it was what the picture said about the culture – that someone felt safe enough to take a snap of the boss of a powerful operation in that position and attach a joke to the caption.

Any racing figures who came out to describe this as a one-off episode were gut-punched by the clip which then emerged of amateur jockey Rob James making an even bigger idiot of himself hopping onto the carcass of a recently deceased mare, responding to shouts from the people in his company in a way that makes you think it was all fair game. Prattling on about the dangers of technology is a nonsense. It’s that the actions were deemed appropriate in the first instance; it would take an extreme optimist to believe that the only two times something like this occurred, there just happened to be a camera active

We all know that, amongst friends, people may say or do things that wouldn’t always be accepted externally. Boundaries can be pushed.

Heck, it’s possible that undertakers and morticians and pathologists might just have cracked a joke or two in the course of their trade too. There’s likely a gallows humour that applies when you become so conditioned to grim sights.

But the crassness of the unforgiving Elliott and James images will take some time to shake off. They will be reproduced again and again in the coming weeks, and they are devastating for an industry that is still somewhat reliant on the trust of the Irish public when it comes to maintaining its standing.

The sombre tone from leading figures this week hints at the realisation that their trade is in precarious territory, that the benefit of the doubt has been eroded.

To hear a senior figure such as Ted Walsh, who tends to take a no-bulls**t approach to pearl clutching criticism, say that Elliott should think about handing his licence in and take a sabbatical says everything you need to know.

Read More

For all the value it brings to the exchequer, there’s a younger breed of politicians in an increasingly reactive government conscious that the €76.8m in State support for Horse Racing Ireland may not be a good look.

Snaps of Charlie Haughey owning an Irish Grand National-winning horse are a relic from a different time.

Other sporting codes have started to ask questions too.

That’s why racing has to tread so carefully now, both in front of and behind the curtain. Weeks like this risk bringing the whole show crashing down.