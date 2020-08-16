Racing mourns passing of Mill House jockey Willie Robinson, aged 86

Former jockey, Willie Robinson, who was famous for his association with Mill House, Arkle's greatest rival in the 1960s, has passed away aged 86.

Mr Robinson rode a succession of other big-race winners in the 1960s, most notably Champions Hurdle wins with Anzio and Kirriemuir, Mandarin (Hennessy Gold Cup), and Team Spirit in the Aintree Grand National.

Willie will be best remembered as the jockey of Mill House with whom he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 1963 and later that year beat Arkle in the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury.

However, Arkle won the 1964 Cheltenham Gold Cup and went on to win all three of their subsequent clashes.

Speaking to the Meath Chronicle in April 2014, at the unveiling of the Arkle statue in Ashbourne, he said: "I believe that it did a great deal for Irish-English relations at the time, to have two Irish bred horses competing at the top level and ridden by two Irish jockeys, Taaffe and myself. It sweetened up the whole thing."

Willie is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Emma and Lara; grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral prayers take place at 2pm on Monday August 17 in Moynalvey cemetery, Summerhill, followed by burial.

Online Editors