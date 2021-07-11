Racing legend Galileo leaves ‘lasting legacy’

Galileo, one of the most significant and successful stallions in racing history and a cornerstone of the Coolmore Stud breeding operation, has been put down at the age of 23 after suffering from “a chronic, nonresponsive, debilitating foot injury”, the stud said in a statement.

Galileo replaced his own sire, Sadler’s Wells, as Europe’s pre-eminent stallion, having provided Aidan O’Brien, his trainer, with his first Derby success at Epsom in 2001. He was impeccably bred on both sides of his pedigree, being out of Urban Sea, the 1993 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner, and made an immediate impact with his first crop of foals, which included Nightime, the 1996 Irish 1,000 Guineas winner.

He was Europe’s champion sire for the first time in 2008, when New Approach was the first of a record five sons of Galileo to win the Derby, and then in an unbroken run of 11 seasons from 2010 to 2020.

At the time of his death, Galileo had sired 91 individual Group One winners, including the brilliant Frankel, the sire of Adayar, this season’s Derby winner, while in all, 20 of his sons have gone on to sire Group One winners themselves, guaranteeing Galileo’s status as a constant thread running through the pedigrees of top-class thoroughbreds for many decades to come.

John Magnier paid tribute to a horse that leaves a “lasting legacy”.

“It is a very sad day, but we all feel incredibly fortunate to have had Galileo here at Coolmore,” he said.

Galileo won his first six starts and headed to Epsom off the back of victories in the Ballysax Stakes and Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial — now known as the ‘Galileo route’.

Ridden by Mick Kinane in the premier Classic, he was sent on his way as the 11-4 joint-favourite with Golan and beat Michael Stoute’s runner by three-and-a-half lengths.

The Curragh and a four-length victory over Morshdi was next, before Ascot and the King George saw a two-length triumph from Fantastic Light. The pair met again in the Irish Champion Stakes, when this time Fantastic Light and Frankie Dettori came out on top after an epic battle.

Galileo finished his racing career in the Breeders’ Cup when sixth to Tiznow on the dirt at Belmont Park. He was the sire of five Derby winners — New Approach, Australia, Ruler Of The World, Anthony Van Dyck and Serpentine — and has a total of 91 individual Group One victors.

He will be forever associated with Frankel, who was unbeaten throughout his career for Henry Cecil.

O’Brien spoke of his pride at having trained Galileo, and then so many of his progeny. “He was an unbelievable horse for everybody involved with him,” he said. “What he did was exceptional.”

He added: “He’ll be sorely missed by us all.”

