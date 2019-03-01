Racing in Dundalk abandoned due to 'serious medical incident'

Racing at Dundalk on Friday evening was abandoned after two races following a serious medical emergency at the track.

A member of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board security team was reported to have collapsed in the winner's enclosure after the second race, being attended to for some time.

The decision was subsequently taken to call off the remaining six contests, with the official IHRB report stating: "Due to a serious medical incident, the Stewards abandoned racing after Race 2."

The race immediately preceding the abandonment saw Aidan O'Brien make a winning start to 2019 as his War Front colt U S S Michigan triumphed at odds of 2-5 under Ryan Moore in the Lengthen The Odds With BetVictor Maiden.

On the back of a promising debut at the Curragh 244 days back when second, U S S Michigan stepped up a place, lengthening away down the outer from over a furlong out to see off Royal Court by two and a half lengths.

O'Brien said: "He's a big horse and we gave him time. He could go for a trial on the all-weather at Chelmsford. We'll see how he is after this."

Moore said: "He's a big, strong horse who is going to get better through the year. He did that nicely from an outside stall as I had to use him up. When I asked him to go he went about his job very well."

Press Association