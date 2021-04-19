Racing gripped with sadness as amateur jockey Lorna Brooke passes away following fall at Taunton

Amateur rider Lorna Brooke has died following a fall earlier this month, the Injured Jockeys Fund has announced

Racing is in mourning after the death of amateur jockey Lorna Brooke following the effects of a heavy fall at Taunton earlier this month.

Brooke fell from Orchestrated – trained by her mother Lady Susan Brooke – in a handicap chase at the Somerset track on April 8 before being transferred to hospital in Bristol where she was treated for 10 days before her sad passing yesterday.

The Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) announced the heart-breaking news this morning: “It is with deep sadness that we have to share the tragic news that Lorna Brooke passed away yesterday," an IJF statement said.

“Her family thank everyone for their kindness in the last few weeks, particularly the staff at Southmead Hospital who were so professional. They will be having a private funeral and will hold a celebration of Lorna’s life once Covid restrictions allow.”

The 37-year-old, a 7lb claiming rider, rode several times in Ireland during her 20 years as an amateur pilot where she amassed 17 winners, including when landing the inaugural Ladies Riders Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse in November 2015.

Brooke steered the Paul Stafford-trained Moonlone Lane home in front to defeat no less than Katie Walsh into second with Lizzie Kelly in third and subsequent Aintree Grand National-winning rider Rachael Blackmore back in fourth.

Online Editors