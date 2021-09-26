| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Racing duo getting back in the firing line

Eamonn Sweeney

Jockey Davy Russell. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jockey Davy Russell. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jockey Davy Russell. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jockey Davy Russell. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The boys are back in town after the worst year of their lives.

When two years ago Davy Russell and Gordon Elliott combined to score one of the great popular triumphs in Irish racing history with Tiger Roll in the Grand National they can’t have imagined the road which lay ahead of them.

That road would be paved with physical torment for the former and mental anguish for the latter. Both even faced the prospect that they might never again be able to do the thing which they do and love best.

Most Watched

Privacy