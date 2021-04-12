| 2.3°C Dublin

Rachael Blackmore’s brilliance is her story – not her gender

Vincent Hogan

She isn’t the best female jockey in National Hunt today. She is the best jockey’

Rachael Blackmore cools down Minella Times after winning the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Rachael Blackmore cools down Minella Times after winning the Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday. Photo: Getty Images

There was a moment as her triumphs accumulated at the recent Cheltenham Festival when you sensed Rachael Blackmore tire of the endless desire to frame her story as some kind of suffragette’s uprising.

It was less what she said than what she didn’t as yet another post-race interview arced melodramatically towards the celebration of a modern-day Emmeline Pankhurst.

