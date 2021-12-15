Rachael Blackmore wins 2021 HRI Irish Racing Hero award

History makers Rachael Blackmore, Henry de Bromhead and Colin Keane were among the winners of the 2021 Horse Racing Ireland Awards announced this evening.

Rachael Blackmore was previously announced this year’s Irish Racing Hero Award winner on the back of an outstanding year that saw her crowned the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival only weeks before her Aintree Grand National win.

For her tireless work in ensuring that racing continued to run smoothly and safely during the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Jennifer Pugh, Senior Medical Officer of the IHRB, has been honoured with the Contribution to the Industry Award.

Henry de Bromhead is the winner of the National Hunt Award. In March, he broke new ground when becoming the first trainer to win the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and the Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in the same year.

He again rewrote the record books a matter of weeks later when becoming only the second trainer, and the first since 1908, to saddle the first two horses home in the Aintree Grand National.

The Flat Award went to champion jockey Colin Keane, the star performer of the 2021 Irish Flat Season, dominating from a jockey’s point of view as he captured a third riders’ title.

He notched up the fastest century of winners, bettered Joseph O’Brien’s 2013 total of 126 and then set a new record of 141 winners with a final day double at Naas.

The 10 winners of the 19th annual HRI Awards are:

Contribution to the Industry Award: Dr Jennifer Pugh

Irish Racing Hero Award: Rachael Blackmore

Horse of the Year Award: Honeysuckle

Emerging Talent Award: Dylan Browne McMonagle

National Hunt Award: Henry de Bromhead

National Hunt Achievement Award: Paul Hennessy

Point-to-Point Award: John Nallen

Flat Award: Colin Keane

Flat Achievement Award: Ado McGuinness

Ride of the Year: Darragh O'Keeffe