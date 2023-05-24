Rachael Blackmore handed five-day ban by IHRB after Kilbeggan error

Rachael Blackmore has been handed a five-day ban and will have to forfeit her riding fee after the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) found she mistook the winning post a circuit early at Kilbeggan on May 12.

The incident happened in the 3m handicap hurdle aboard Lady Rita.

The Louise Lyons-trained horse was backed from 25-1 into 8-1.

Blackmore brought the seven-year-old to the front approaching the eighth hurdle.

After kicking about five lengths clear after jumping it and began to pull her mount up after passing the winning post, despite the fact there was still a circuit to race.

The rider was subsequently called into the stewards' room and stated she wanted to ensure the contest was run at a strong gallop early on and let her mount stride on after the final hurdle with a circuit to go.

Blackmore said Lady Rita became "lairy in front" and upon realising there was still a long way to go, the jockey allowed the seven-year-old to come back under her.

The stewards elected not to sanction the jockey and stated that they could not be certain her misjudgement, if any, under the provisions of rule 212A had caused her to fail to obtain her best possible placing and therefore took no further action.

However, the IHRB announced on Wednesday, with Blackmore found in breach of rule 212A(iv) which states: "Any rider who fails to obtain their best possible placing as a result of negligent misjudgement (including a misjudgement of the winning post or the number of circuits, easing their mount without good reason or stopping riding) shall be guilty of an offence under this sub-rule."