Rachael Blackmore hails Minella Times after Aintree Grand National history-maker is retired following setback

Minella Times, the horse Rachael Blackmore created history with when becoming the first woman to ride the winner of the Aintree Grand National, has been retired following a setback.

Henry de Bromhead's 10-year-old, winner of the Liverpool showpiece in 2021, was being prepared for another tilt at the world's most famous steeplechase before meeting with a setback, resulting in his retirement.

His place is etched firmly in National Hunt history, however, with Blackmore leading to the tributes to the JP McManus-owned gelding as he heads off to retirement at his Martinstown base in Limerick.

‘’It’s a day I will never forget," Blackmore said on her Betfair blog. "He is such a special horse to a lot of people. Now he will get to enjoy a wonderful well-deserved retirement in Martinstown.

"Henry and all the team in Knockeen did such an incredible job with me and I will always be so grateful for that.’’

McManus’ racing manager, Frank Berry, also paid tribute to Minella Times after a shoulder injury put paid to a planned trip to the Cheltenham Festival next month as well as a third attempt at the Aintree feature.

“We were looking forward to going to the Cross Country at Cheltenham with him and back to the National, but he had a mishap - he hurt his shoulder," Berry said.

“He might need an operation on it to make him comfortable in retirement. It’s just disappointing. He gave us a great day.

"It’s a real shame because Henry was very happy with him and we were looking forward to getting him back for the Cross Country and the National again.

“The handicapper hit him very hard for winning the National and he struggled last year, but he had dropped back down a bit, so it’s just unfortunate he’s had the accident.

"Hopefully, he’ll be fine to have a good retirement. The season he won the National, Henry had him in great form, he put up two great performances at Leopardstown before Aintree and everything went smoothly there.

“He got a great ride from Rachael on the day and it was a day none of us will ever forget.”