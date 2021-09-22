Rachael Blackmore eyeing return to the saddle in ‘next couple of weeks’

All-conquering jockey Rachael Blackmore is planning for a return to the saddle within the next fortnight as the Grand National-winning rider continues her recovery from ankle and hip injuries,

Blackmore was the story of the National Hunt season just gone as she rode the crest of her record-breaking exploits at the Cheltenham Festival into Aintree, where she became the first female jockey to land the world’s most famous steeplechase aboard Minella Times.

The Tipperary pilot suffered a nasty fall from Merry Poppins in a hurdle race at Killarney in mid-July before undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle, but the 32-year-old is nearing a return as the new jumps season swings into full gear.

“The recovery has gone really well and the doctors are all happy with my progress, so I’d say I’ll be riding out maybe by the end of the month,” Blackmore told RTÉ Sport.

“And hopefully I’ll be back racing in the next couple of weeks. It’s part and parcel of our job, unfortunately. I’m just glad it didn’t happen in April or March.”