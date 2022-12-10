Punters primed as Willie Mullins takes wraps off stars

The weather outside may be frightful but the fare on the track is so delightful as Willie Mullins takes the wraps of big hitters like Galopin Des Champs and Energumene across two tasty Irish cards tomorrow.

Today’s Navan card has already been lost to the weather but punters will be praying that Cork and Punchestown survive inspections as two Cheltenham Festival favourites are primed to strut their stuff.

Mullins has landed six of the last eight renewals of the John Durkan Memorial Chase (2.0) at Punchestown – only subsequent Gold Cup winners Don Cossack (2014) and Sizing John (2017) have denied him during that time – and all eyes will be on Galopin Des Champs.

It will be the six-year-old’s first start in open company but he was nothing short of awesome as a novice. He would have been four from four over fences last season were it not for an uncharacteristic mistake at Cheltenham when having the Turners Novices’ Chase at his mercy.

Paul Townend’s mount is rated 7lbs clear of his nearest rival – the likeable Fakir D’oudairies – and it should be a case of picking up where he left off following a blistering display at Fairyhouse in April.

Betting propositions are thin on the ground in that Grade One so it’s a case of sitting back and enjoying the view of the Gold Cup favourite while the same can be said of the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase (2.20) 20 minutes later down in Mallow.

Only an all-out Shishkin was able to deny Energumene last season in the Clarence House with the subsequent Champion Chase winner wowing for most of the season and Seán O’Keeffe again has the pleasure of partnering the eight-year-old, as he did in this race last year.

Paddy Corkery’s Master McShee is the only one that could throw it down to him but expect business as usual from Energumene in the Grade Two before going onto bigger and better.

Arctic Bresil is a well-touted newcomer for Henry de Bromhead in the earlier maiden hurdle (12.45) having been said to be pulling up plenty of trees on the gallops so Rachael Blackmore’s mount should oblige.

Letsbeclearaboutit – a very smart bumper performer – was far from disgraced when second behind American Mike on his jumping debut at Down Royal and there looks like plenty more to come in the Singletons Supervalu Stayers Novice Hurdle (1.15).

The Gordon Elliott-trained Cool Survivor – already a Listed winner over this three-mile trip – will prove a tough nut to crack but Gavin Cromwell’s charge might just edge this Grade Three under Luke Dempsey.

The Grade Two O’Flynn Group Mares Novice Chase (1.45) looks a tough betting heat with impressive beginners’ chase winners Impervious and Dinoblue colliding while over at Punchestown, another chasing star could be unearthed.

Appreciate It blew away the 2021 Supreme field before injuries left him with just one start last season – when down the field in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham – and he is ready to start out over the bigger obstacles.

The aftermath of that beginners’ chase (2.35) should see Mullins make reverberations in the Festival markets, providing racing goes ahead and survives the snow. Fingers crossed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​