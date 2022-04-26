Jockey Patrick Mullins kisses his grandmother Maureen Mullins after riding Sharjah to victory during Day Two of the Punchestown Winter Festival. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It's Punchestown week with the 2022 return going under starters orders on April 26. Here’s all you need to know.

Where and when is it on?

This year’s Festival takes place at Punchestown Racecourse from Tuesday April 26 to Saturday April 30.

Where can I watch and follow the races?

RTE 2 will be covering the majority of the races with a daily show throughout the week starting at 4pm on Tuesday. Saturday's coverage is on RTE 1 and begins at 2.30pm.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available at https://punchestown.com/book-tickets/

What’s the race schedule?

From Tuesday to Friday the first race starts at 3.40pm and last race 7.45pm, while Saturday has a 2.35pm start with the final race at 6.10pm.

Tuesday 26 April - William Hill Champion Chase Day

3.40pm: Punchestown Mares Novice Hurdle (Listed)

4.15pm: Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.50pm: Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (Grade B)

5.25pm: Champion Chase (Grade 1)

6pm: Goffs Land Rover Bumper

6.35pm: Champion Novice Chase (Grade 1)

7.10pm: Cross Country Chase

7.45pm: Punchestown Flat Race

Wednesday 27 April - Ladbrokes Gold Cup Day

3.40pm: Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle

4.15pm: Red Mills Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final

4.45pm: Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle

5.20pm: Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

5.55pm: Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1)

6.30pm: Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race

7.05pm: OMC Claims Handicap Chase (Grade A)

7.45pm: Irish EBF Mares Flat Race (Grade 3)

Thursday 28 April - Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle & Goffs Sale

3.40pm: Specialist Joinery Group Handicap Hurdle

4.15pm: Pigsback.com Handicap Chase (Grade B)

4.50pm: La Touche Cup Cross Country Race

5.25pm: Champion Stayers Hurdle (Grade 1)

6pm: Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle (Grade B)

6.35pm: Barberstown Castle Novice Chase (Grade 1)

7.10pm: Mares Irish EBF Handicap Chase

7.45pm: JP&M 70 Years In Business (C&G) Flat Race

Friday 29 April - Paddy Power Champion Hurdle and Ladies Day

3.40pm: Punchestown Chase For The Bishopscourt Cup

4.15pm: EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (Grade A)

4.50pm: Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Mares Chase (Grade 2)

5.25pm: Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

6pm: Champion Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)

6.35pm: Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Chase

7.10pm: Salessense International Novice Hurdle

7.45pm: Avison Young INH Flat Race

Saturday 30 April - Ballymore Champion Four-year-old Hurdle, Family day and charity race day

2.35pm: Dooley Insurance Group WFA Cross Country Chase

3.10pm: Punchestown Handicap Chase

3.50pm: Coolmore Kew Gardens Irish EBF Annie Power Mares Champion Hurdle (Grade 1)

4.25pm: Champion Four Year Old Hurdle (Grade 1)

5pm: Pat Taffe Handicap Chase (Grade B)

5.35pm: Punchestown Handicap Hurdle (Grade B)

6.10pm: Buggyman Flat Race

What are the odds?

We'll be bringing you the best selection of tips, reports and reaction that you could hope for in our special The Punter supplement free with the Irish Independent and on Indpependent.ie on each day of the festival.