'We're so lucky to have her on our horses' - De Bromhead hails Blackmore ahead of Punchestown opener

Nine years ago, top jumps trainer Henry de Bromhead stood at the No 1 spot in the winners enclosure in Punchestown and patted Sizing Europe on the neck.

"It doesn’t get any better than this," De Bromhead purred as he savoured winning the Punchestown Champion Chase of 2012 with his bonny two-miler, who had already won the Champion Chase and the Arkle Chase in previous years at Cheltenham.

De Bromhead will have to retract that statement now. He’s had a few top winners since then, not least another Champion Chase at Cheltenham with Special Tiara.

But over the last seven weeks, De Bromhead has had the time of his life, a time he is realistic enough to know will probably never come again.

Last month, at Cheltenham, the 48-year-old from Knockeen in Waterford did what no horse trainer had ever done before, by winning the Festival’s three biggest prizes – the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase and the Gold Cup.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead with the trophy after winning the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase with Minella Indo

Trainer Henry De Bromhead with the trophy after winning the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase with Minella Indo

To top that, two weekends ago, he had the first and second in the Aintree Grand National.

With the winner, Minella Times, earning worldwide renown as the conveyance of Rachael Blackmore, the first woman ever to ride the winner of horse racing’s greatest event.

A few days before the Grand National he told us: “I walked into the kitchen of my house yesterday and there was the Cheltenham Gold Cup on the sideboard – and my first thought was, ‘what’s that doing there?’”

As for what things are like now, with the Grand National trophy sitting beside the Gold Cup, well De Bromhead says nothing, instead just rolling his eyes in clear delight.

A reserved man, De Bromhead freely admitted that all of Blackmore’s’s publicity suited him the finest.

She didn’t ride all four of the huge winners, just two of them in fact, but the Grand National win and being overall top jock at Cheltenham were enough to propel the Tipperary woman onto the front pages – and that was just fine and dandy by her boss.

"Ah, Rachael’s brilliant," he gushed. "We’re so lucky to have her on our horses, but, yes, it was grand with me that everyone wanted to talk to her. We just got on with getting the horses ready for Punchestown."

And what a team of equine talent he will bring to the highlight of the Irish jumping season, five days of glorious action starting on Tuesday, but which will sadly be held behind closed doors.

The Punchestown bosses have to be kicking themselves for their ill-fortune.

There would have been a party atmosphere as Irish jump racing celebrated the end of a brilliant season. And having Blackmore riding would surely have brought in another couple of thousand punters through the turnstiles to see Ireland’s racing heroine in action.

Instead, it will be trainers, jockeys, grooms and a few media only, rattling around in huge enclosures that can hold 25,000 people.

The action kicks off with a bang on Tuesday with the clash of De Bromhead’s Envoi Allen and Willie Mullins’ Monkfish in the Dooley Group Novice Chase.

The one disappointment in this great jumps season has been that these two and Shishkin, Nicky Henderson’s outstanding novice chaser in England, haven’t met.

Now two of them go head-to-head, and if you don’t believe me that it is a cracking race, well Monkfish is now the 4/1 favourite for next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup with Envoi Allen third favourite at 7/1.

Only this year’s champ, Minella Indo (6/1), splits them. That’s the quality of Tuesday’s dish.

Wednesday sees the Punchestown Gold Cup with Minella Indo running against the two-time Gold Cup winner, and third this year, Al Boum Photo, and also Kemboy, winner of this race two years ago on what proved to be Ruby Walsh’s last ride in public.

They’ll be challenged by British trainer Paul Nicholls, who is bringing over Clan Des Obeaux, a double winner of the ‘King George’ at Kempton on St Stephen’s Day. It’s going to be a belter.

Dan Skelton will saddle Nube Negra for Tuesday’s Champion Chase, where Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho, from the Mullins yard, will be waiting.

Henderson, who lodges with his great pal Jessica Harrington when he comes to Punchestown, brings over Epatante, last year’s Champion Hurdler.

Jessica Harrington. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Jessica Harrington. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Epatante will try to be the horse who dethrones the brilliant, unbeaten, Honeysuckle in Friday’s highlight, the Paddy Power Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Honeysuckle, with Rachael aboard, won brilliantly at Cheltenham. There’s no obvious reason why Epatante should overturn her this time around.

One other horse to note next Friday, and who has certainly scared off any English challengers for his race, is Bob Olinger. He’ll be a red-hot favourite for the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles, and the truth is that ‘Bob’ is all class.

Before Cheltenham, Nicholls made no secret of the fact he regarded Bravemansgame as the best novice in his yard, over hurdles or fences.

Yet there is brilliant jockey-cam footage, from Cheltenham, of Bob Olinger speeding past Bravemansgame in the run up the finishing hill, as though he had been thrown into the race at the last bend.

The race Bob Olinger won at Cheltenham this year, the Ballymore Novices Hurdle, is a good indicator of a horse’s class.

Future champions such as Istabraq, Hardy Eustace and Faugheen have won it. Other top-notchers such as Denman, Rock on Ruby, Nichols Canyon and Grand National winner Rule the World have been placed in the ‘Ballymore’.

The race is a true test of a young horse and Bob Olinger passed it with flying colours last month.

De Bromhead is on top of the training tree now – and maybe we have to take back what we said about it never being so good for him again.

Since, between Bob Olinger and Envoi Allen, not to mention plenty of other young talent, De Bromhead, and his brilliant jockey, may not yet be done with winning Champion Hurdles and Gold Cups over the years to come.