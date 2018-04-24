Watch: Patrick Mullins' masterful ride on Un De Sceaux sees him land the Boylesports Champion Chase

Un De Sceaux saw off stable companion Douvan to claim victory in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Un De Sceaux saw off stable companion Douvan to claim victory in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown.

Trainer Willie Mullins saddled four of the nine runners in the two-mile Grade One, with Douvan the 4-5 favourite under Paul Townend.

However, the admirable Un De Sceaux, ridden by the trainer's son, Patrick, fenced fluently out in front and passed the post two and three-quarters of a length ahead of the odds-on market leader. A Toi Phil finished third, but was another seven lengths adrift at the line.

Patrick Mullins said: "I've been dreaming about riding that horse. When I was told I was riding him I was like Charlie when he got the golden ticket off Willie Wonka! "I schooled him yesterday and even schooling him was some buzz.

"It took him a while to warm up into the race. He didn't jump or travel like he can and I was a little worried, but I think that was just the good ground. "Once he'd warmed up I just let him at it and he runs horses into the ground."

He added: "Realistically I didn't think he was going to beat Douvan or Min on this ground over this trip, but he's a horse that always runs well, so you can never count him out."

Online Editors