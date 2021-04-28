Rothwell in dreamland as rare double ends Festival barren spell

Cousin Harry, with Patrick Joseph O'Hanlon up, on their way to winning the Have The Conversation Say Yes To Organ Donation Novice Handicap Hurdle during day one of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

They often say that you could be waiting ages for a bus and then two come along at once, and that's exactly the disbelief which Philip Rothwell was feeling yesterday after notching a rare 389/1 double at the Punchestown Festival.

It's 11 years since the Wicklow trainer landed his last success at the season-ending Festival, but he quickly put that barren spell to bed when Cousin Harry (25/1) got up in the shadows of the post to take the opening handicap hurdle under a brilliant ride from PJ O'Hanlon.

Rothwell was in dreamland when Singing Banjo (14/1) doubled his tally under Barry Walsh in the Kildare Hunt Club Fr Sean Breen Memorial Chase – over the famous banks course at the Kildare track – as the Tinahely handler was the only trainer to put any dent Willie Mullins' dominance.

“Today is wonderful but I don't think I'll be vying for champion trainer at the end of the week! I might not even have another runner," Rothwell quipped.

“I very much enjoy this and you'd think there was a crowd around me with the roars up in the stands. I absolutely love it and that's why I'm doing it. It's been a magic three of four months but I had one or two tough years as well so this is great.”

As well as taking the three Grade Ones up for grabs, Mullins also mopped up the Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle as Jazzaway (10/1) highlighted the incredible swings and roundabouts of the game for her colourful owners, the Whitegrass Racing Syndicate.

Offaly native Liam Cullinan, head of the syndicate, was being interviewed live on RTÉ television via Zoom before the off when their other runner, Getaway Gorgeous, got loose and went on a tour of the countryside before being withdrawn by the stewards.

Cullinan was cursing his luck, but 10 minutes later the Ferbane man was back on the screen celebrating their biggest success to date as a powerful ride from Conor McNamara just held off the fast-finishing Call Me Lyreen (22/1), ridden by Jack Kennedy.

Mullins also claimed the €100,000 Goffs Land Rover Bumper when Jody Townend followed in her brother Paul's footsteps to prevail aboard Adamantly Chosen (5/1) as she cemented her status as this season's champion lady rider.

The Mullins name was also responsible for the winner of the closing bumper as Emmet continued his remarkable rise with Japanese import Crowns Major (14/1 into 11/2) scoring under 7lbs claimer Philip Byrnes.

“It's been a long road and finally it paid off. We bought him in Japan as a foal four years ago. It was one of my crazier ideas,” Mullins said.

Read More

Irish Independent