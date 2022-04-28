Racing fans treated to some Premier action at Punchestown festival as Alex Ferguson pays visit

Day two of the Punchestown horse-racing festival saw the sport of kings play host to some sporting royalty in the form of Alex Ferguson.

After a three-year hiatus without any attendance, the 2022 racing event drawing huge crowds, as well as big names.

For the former Manchester United manager, who is worth an estimated €70m, it was Fergie’s chance to turn the Punchestown racetrack into the field of dreams.

His syndicate’s horse, Clan Des Obeaux, was going for a consecutive victory in the Ladbrokes Gold Cup, the feature race that he won last year behind closed doors at the track.

Premier League legend Fergie had to have the coveted trophy flown back home by a private plane.

Determined not to miss it this year, Ferguson arrived at the Kildare track via helicopter with a gang of friends, including former fellow football manager Sam Allardyce and businessman Jed Mason. Unfortunately, in the race itself, he had to settle for second place as his entry was beaten by 14 lengths by Willie Mullins’s Allaho.

Nonetheless, Ferguson’s appearance in the parade ring shortly before the feature race caused quite the stir.

He was in relaxed form as he posed for selfies with punters, many of whom were making no secret of their soccer allegiances by offering Man United chants.

The sporting hero told the Irish Independent how he was making his debut at the festival.

“It’s been nice, yeah. It’s a nice day. We couldn’t come last year because of the Covid and this is my first time being here. I was actually quite surprised, I thought Punchestown was in Dublin – I didn’t realise it was in the country,” the 80-year-old said.

“I’ve enjoyed it...They’ve looked after us very well. We always get a good reception in Ireland.”

Racing chiefs had dubbed the 2022 event as the ‘Great Comeback’ festival and clearly the punters were keen to show their support.

A total of 19,934 people poured through the turnstiles for the second day – up 1,047 on the 2019 tally.

Among those studying the form on the packed course was former model Yvonne Connolly. A native of Straffan, she revealed how the festival always held happy memories for her as a child because it gave them all a chance to bunk off school for several days every year.

“When I was a kid, you had three days off school and you were expected to attend the races every day. It’s my favourite racecourse,” she said.

Cutting a chic figure in a pink and navy ensemble, she was enjoying a day out with partner John Conroy alongside best-selling novelist Cecilia Ahern and her husband David Keoghan.

Ms Connolly said she was now house-hunting to put roots down in her native county.

“We were in Clane for a while and I’m looking to buy around here now. We were renting for a while so it’s all on the cards. But, definitely, Kildare is where the heart is and the kids absolutely love coming down here,” she said.

In the Bollinger tent, the competition was fierce for the style prize, the Best Dressed Lady. In the end, first past the post was Oniesa Owens, who said she was “astonished” with the prize.

Her winning outfit was a mint-green dress and cream coat from AVN from Fabiani in Longford teamed with a hat by Leonora Ferguson, who is based in Naas. Her Prada handbag was a 40th birthday present to herself.