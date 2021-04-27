| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Punchestown Day Two: Wayne Bailey marks your card with Clan Des Obeaux poised to strike Gold

Paul Nicholls’ star brings impressive form after recent Aintree success

Harry Cobden riding Clan Des Obeaux clear the last to win The Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 08, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting venues around the UK remain under restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Only owners are allowed to attend the meeting but the public must wait until further restrictions are lifted. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Harry Cobden riding Clan Des Obeaux clear the last to win The Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 08, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting venues around the UK remain under restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Only owners are allowed to attend the meeting but the public must wait until further restrictions are lifted. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Harry Cobden riding Clan Des Obeaux clear the last to win The Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 08, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting venues around the UK remain under restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Only owners are allowed to attend the meeting but the public must wait until further restrictions are lifted. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Harry Cobden riding Clan Des Obeaux clear the last to win The Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree Racecourse on April 08, 2021 in Liverpool, England. Sporting venues around the UK remain under restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Only owners are allowed to attend the meeting but the public must wait until further restrictions are lifted. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Wayne Bailey

It seems like ages ago now, but once upon a time before Irish-trained horses dominated all the big races on both sides of the Irish Sea, it was noteworthy when a British trainer sent a horse to Ireland for a big race, especially the chases.

In 2008, for example, British trainers sent 30 horses to Ireland for Graded chases, with 10 of those winning. We can write off last year for comparison purposes because of Covid-19, but in 2019, they also sent 30 horses to Ireland for Graded chases but had just two winners.

Most Watched

Privacy