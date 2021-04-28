Punchestown Day Two: Clan Des Obeaux holds off Al Boum Photo to end home hopes in Gold Cup

Suprise Package, with Darragh O'Keeffe up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final during day two of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies and groom Scott Marshall celebrate with Clan Des Obeaux after winning the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup during day two of the Punchestown Festival. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Clan Des Obeaux put up a brilliant performance to strike for Britain in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup following Ireland’s domination at Cheltenham.

The decision by Paul Nicholls to bypass that meeting with Clan Des Obeaux – who is co-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson – has paid a handsome dividend, with victory in the Betway Bowl at Aintree and again at Punchestown.

Al Boum Photo (6-4 favourite) did his best to keep the prize on home soil, but Willie Mullins’ dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was no match for Clan Des Obeaux.

The 100-30 shot was given a positive ride by Sam Twiston-Davies from the start of the extended three-mile showpiece.

Melon led in the early stages with Clan Des Obeaux and Kemboy on his heels, but he was struggling when pulled up some way out.

Kemboy also gave way as Clan Des Obeaux increased the tempo, leaving Al Boum Photo and Fakir D’oudairies to try to haul back the leader.

Al Boum Photo put in a game effort – but dual King George hero Clan Des Obeaux maintained the gallop to cross the line a length and a half to the good, to give Nicholls a third win in the race after Neptune Collonges in 2007 and 2008.

Fakir D’oudairies was 17 lengths away in third, with Kemboy, the winner in 2019, last of the four finishers.

The starting favourite was also beaten in the Supporting Irish Store Sales Champion Bumper as Patrick Mullins was left ruing his choice of Sir Gerhard after Kilcruit under Derek O'Connor reversed Cheltenham bumper form on his Willie Mullins stablemate.

The latter got the verdict by half a length there, but he was only third this time as Kilcruit turned the tables in emphatic fashion.

Lake Winnipesaukee soon built up an early lead, but he was caught well over half a mile out with Kilcruit enjoying a dream run on the rail to get into contention under Derek O’Connor.

Sir Gerhard ranged alongside but was soon brushed aside by Kilcruit (11-8), who went on to score by four and three-quarter lengths from O’toole. Sir Gerhard (5-6 favourite) was another length and three-quarters back in third.

Earlier, Galopin Des Champs blew his rivals away with an impressive display to win the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

The ex-French five-year-old was having just his fifth start since joining the formidable Mullins team and looks an exciting prospect.

Galopin Des Champs was one of the three Cheltenham Festival winners in the nine-runner field, having taken the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle last month, and he had no trouble proving his worth at the top level.

Stattler, stablemate of the winner, made the running – but Galopin Des Champs was always travelling easily for Paul Townend and went on after jumping the second-last flight.

The 13-8 favourite stormed clear to score by 12 lengths. Gentlemansgame took second place by a length and a half from Stattler.

Townend said: “It was straightforward. He settled lovely, but you have to for a three-mile race like that.

“I was in front a hell of a lot earlier than I anticipated – I won’t say too soon because he’s won – though definitely a lot sooner than I thought I would be.”

Mullins said: “He’s very slick over his hurdles. I said to Paul ‘what did you think?’ and he said he could be a Stayers’ Hurdle candidate. I like to go chasing with them quickly. We’ll see.”

Punchestown Day Two results and schedule:

3.50pm - Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle

1 Guiri, 2 Low Lie The Fields, 3 Fortune Street, 4 Sullane Hill, 5 All About Joe

4.15pm - Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final

1 Suprise Package, 2 It Could Be You, 3 Gevrey, 4 History Of Fashion

4.50pm - Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle

1 Lifetime Ambition, 2 Fastorlow, 3 Decimation, 4 Winter Fog

5.20pm - Irish Mirror Novice Mares Hurdle

1 Galopin Des Champs, 2 Gentlemansgame, 3 Stattler

5.55pm - Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup

1 Clan Des Obeaux, 2 Al Boum Photo, 3 Fakir D'Oudairies

6.30pm - ITM Supporting Irish Store Sales Champion INH Flat Race

1 Kilcruit, 2 O'Toole, 3 Sir Gerhard

7.0pm - Guinness Handicap Chase

1 Foxy Jacks, 2 Pont Aven, 3 Snow Falcon

7.35pm - Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares Flat Race

Results to follow

