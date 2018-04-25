Sport Punchestown

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Punchestown Day Two: Big wins for Willie Mullins as he claims Gold Cup glory

Willie Mullins had a stunning run of success on Day Two at Punchestown
Willie Mullins had a stunning run of success on Day Two at Punchestown

A big day so far for Willie Mullins as he closes the gap on Gordon Elliott in the race to be champion trainer. Follow all the action below:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport