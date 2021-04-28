Punchestown Day Three: Wayne Bailey marks your card as Flooring Porter seeks Stayers Hurdle glory

EVERY so often, you get one of those horses that improves beyond all expectation, and as a punter you have to try to establish if the new-found success is down to a few lucky runs or if the horse is the real deal.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, Flooring Porter was still rated 130 when finishing third in a handicap at Galway last summer, and was runner-up off 131 in a Gowran handicap in October, where he hung badly and looked awkward.

But something happened in December where he took control of a valuable handicap at Navan against some decent sorts, and won by 12 lengths. It wasn’t a first career win for Flooring Porter but it was certainly a turning point, and he proved he’s the real deal with a follow-up win in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Next up came the stayers’ race at Cheltenham, and I must admit I didn’t think he had much chance against the likes of Sire Du Berlais and Paisley Park. Once again, he took control of the race and made all, winning in great style at 12/1.

He faces a few of those Cheltenham rivals once again on Thursday in the Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle (5.25) including Fury Road, The Storyteller and Beacon Edge, and now rated 164, we’ve no reason to believe he won’t confirm his superiority.

Jonathan Moore missed out on the Cheltenham ride which was unfortunate, but is back on board on Thursday, and he’s a worthy favourite around 7/4.

The other Grade One of the day is the five-runner Ryanair Novice Chase (6.35), but with Willie Mullins’ favourite Energumene trading as low as 2/5 in the early markets, it’s a race to enjoy without a bet.

He missed out on the Cheltenham Festival due to an injury but is said to be in decent form at home, and the Leopardstown Irish Arkle Novices’ Chase winner should have no problem remaining unbeaten over fences.

With such a great record, Enda Bolger-trained horses always deserve huge respect in the Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase (4.50), but Denise Foster’s Alpha Des Obeaux

is the real eye-catcher for me and gets the nod around 11/4.

Fourth to Tiger Roll in the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, he finished 11th in the Aintree Grand National but this should suit him a bit better and he won’t get a nicer opportunity to end his long losing streak which stretches back to November 2018. Some Neck was third in the Cross Country at Cheltenham and will probably go off as favourite here, but he meets the selection on 5lbs worse terms at the weights, and is a little skinny in the betting around 15/8.

The Grade B Pigsback.com Handicap Chase (4.15) is a right puzzle but at 16/1, Joseph O’Brien’s Top Moon is a lively each-way bet. I fancied his chances in the Irish National but he just didn’t seem to settle well and was pulled up.

It’s a negative no doubt, but I reckon he’s best judged on his previous form where he was second in a novice at Thurles in March, and before that a neck runner-up to Myth Buster when rated 131 in a handicap at Leopardstown in February.

He races here off 135 which seems reasonably fair, and I’m hopeful for a big run this time at a nice price. Stablemate Entoucas is also worth a mention and probably would have won the Grand Annual at Cheltenham last time had he not made a mistake two out, but early odds of 11/2 in a large competitive field are just too short for me.

The Listed Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle (7.05) can go to Magic Daze, for the Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore team at 15/8 or thereabouts.

Second to Telmesomethinggirl in the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham last time, she was well clear of Thursday’s rivals Hook Up and Gauloise, and while both have performed well since, Magic Daze could be something special and will be hard to beat.