Punchestown Day Three: Wayne Bailey marks your card as Flooring Porter on good ground for Stayers Hurdle glory

Gavin Cromwell’s classy gelding can keep on remarkable upward curve

Flooring Porter surpised many, including me, when making all and winning the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham in great style at 12/1. Photo: Getty Expand

Flooring Porter surpised many, including me, when making all and winning the Stayers Hurdle at Cheltenham in great style at 12/1. Photo: Getty

Wayne Bailey

EVERY so often, you get one of those horses that improves beyond all expectation, and as a punter you have to try to establish if the new-found success is down to a few lucky runs or if the horse is the real deal.

Trained by Gavin Cromwell, Flooring Porter was still rated 130 when finishing third in a handicap at Galway last summer, and was runner-up off 131 in a Gowran handicap in October, where he hung badly and looked awkward.

