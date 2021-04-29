Punchestown Day Three: Michael Verney's race-by-race guide as Saldier seeks Stayers prize

Three Cheltenham winners collide on day three of the Punchestown Festival as Flooring Porter bids for a famous Stayers’ Hurdle double in what has already been a fairytale season for Gavin Cromwell’s stable star.

Flooring Porter is reunited with Jonathan Moore – an 11th-hour injury casualty when soaring to Grade One success at the Cotswolds last month – but the six-year-old faces two mighty mares in the shape of Heaven Help Us and Mrs Milner.

That pair step up to the highest grade from the handicap route, as Flooring Porter successfully did, on a day when the brilliant novice Energumene also seeks to remain unbeaten over fences.

3.40 Specialist Joinery Group Handicap Hurdle (2m)

CROMWELL will be keen to get off to a flyer in this 23-runner opener as Five Helmets eyes a hat-trick having found his feet over hurdles with two impressive victories last month.

Five Helmets was raised 9lbs for his Navan handicap hurdle rout, but that may not be enough to halt the gallop of the unexposed five-year-old as the Meath trainer seeks a second victory in this race, having scored in 2016.

Cousin Harry could make a swift reappearance having prevailed here on Tuesday for the high-flying Philip Rothwell, while Charcor is another of note having switched yards.

The seven-year-old was a decent sort on the Flat when trained by Jessica Harrington and Noel Kelly’s recruit has shown some spark over hurdles recently, so it wouldn’t take much improvement for Danny Mullins’ mount to be in the mix.

Verdict: Five Helmets can bring up the hat-trick under Moore.

4.15 Grade B Pigsback.com Handicap Chase (2m 40yds)

ALL five of JP McManus’s runners are respected, with Aramax a Cheltenham Festival winner, while Joseph O’Brien’s Entoucas was just touched off in last month’s Grand Annual when his jumping cost him.

Willie Mullins’ Unexcepted didn’t cut the mustard at Grade One level last time out, but could easily be up to this type of test, while Top Moon and Anthony Honeyball’s British raider Sully D’Oc AA cannot be discounted.

Iain Jardine also sends over Voix Du Reve for this €50,000 prize with the nine-year-old boasting a course and distance success, as well as a Grade One win, when trained by Mullins. Jordan Gainford takes off 7lb.

Harrington won this in 2017 and Jungle Junction looks like a live contender this time around as the six-year-old bids for a three-timer having scored at Naas and Navan.

Ciaran Murphy’s Brawler was back in second on both occasions, but the bottom weight was only a length and three-quarters behind on their most recent meeting and Conor Orr’s mount looks like the each-way value in a typically competitive affair.

Verdict: Brawler can reward each-way thieves at a big price.

4.50 Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase (4m2f)

Ireland’s longest race is not for the faint-hearted and there is no doubting Enda Bolger’s status as ‘The King of the Banks’.

The Limerick trainer has a whopping 14 La Touche Cup victories and he has two live chances once again with Blue Templar winning twice over the banks at the 2019 Festival, while Stand Up And Fight was just touched off in a Hunters’ Chase at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Peter Maher’s 2019 winner, Ballyboker Bridge, is back for more at the ripe old age of 14, but the form angle to today’s renewal may be the Cross Country at Cheltenham.

Some Neck has taken to this unique challenge like a duck to water and John McConnell’s 10-year-old ran a belter to be third at the Festival, with no Tiger Roll or Easysland to worry about this time around.

Alpha Des Obeaux was just a length and a half behind him that day before finishing down the field in the Aintree Grand National, so Denise Foster’s charge is unlikely to be far away.

Freshness may just be the difference and Some Neck can prevail under Ben Harvey.

Verdict: Some Neck can stick his head out to score.

Read More

5.25 Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle (3m)

FLOORING PORTER ​has been one of the stories of the season with a remarkable climb through the handicap ranks all the way through to Grade One glory, quickly followed by Stayers’ Hurdle success.

He looked better than ever at the Cotswolds and sets a high bar under Moore, although any value has been eroded in the €250,000 event where he is likely to be taken on by Paul Hennessy’s Heaven Help Us.

Another positive ride from Richie Condon is expected and the pair are likely to go a serious clip in front with the stamina of Stayers’ Hurdle fourth Beacon Edge expected to come under question as a result.

Paul Nolan’s Mrs Milner was a dominant winner of the Pertemps and while Bryan Cooper’s mount has plenty to find against this class of opposition, she will be finishing strong and is far from a no-hoper.

The form of Ronald Pump’s close second to Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace has been franked in spectacular fashion, but Matthew Smith’s eight-year-old has met with minor setbacks this term and is without a run since that effort in November.

Fury Road and The Storyteller are live contenders for Foster, while Paul Townend remains on the sidelines as Mullins unleashes 2019 Supreme winner Klassical Dream after a 487-day absence. Stamina is an unknown with the same said for dual Grade One winner Saldier, but there was a lot to like about how he performed in the Champion Hurdle when leaving two abysmal runs well behind.

Saldier has failed to fire over two miles since returning from a long injury lay-off, but having landed a Grade One at this festival three years ago, he could spring an each-way surprise under Danny Mullins.

Verdict: Saldier (e/w) can return to his best when upped in trip.

6.0 Grade B Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle (3m)

HARRY FRY won this €50,000 prize in 2017 and he returns with veteran Unowhatimeanharry, a festival winner two years ago when landing the Grade One Stayers’ Hurdle, bidding to defy Father Time at the age of 13.

Denis Cullen’s 2018 winner, A Great View, is also back for more in an ultra-competitive 25-runner affair where Harrington’s Lynwood Gold is of interest, having been far from disgraced when beaten favourite at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

Preference is for another unexposed type, though, with Max Flamingo hoping to land the hat-trick for Meath trainer Francis Casey, having scored at Fairyhouse earlier this month.

The six-year-old seems to have found his feet in recent months and Denis O’Regan’s mount may still be a bit ahead of the handicapper, although the same could be said for a host in a tricky contest.

Verdict: Max Flamingo is a tentative selection under O’Regan.

6.35 Grade One Ryanair Novice Chase (2m)

THE dream duel with Shishkin didn’t materialise at Cheltenham, but racing fans get the chance to see another glimpse of Energumene as he looks to make it four from four over fences in the hands of Townend.

The seven-year-old has oozed class on all three chase starts – most recently in a Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival in February – as he looks to continue the Mullins monopoly of this contest.

The Closutton maestro has landed the last five renewals, four of which were via odds-on favourites, with the brilliant Chacun Pour Soi being the exception two years ago, and he holds the aces again this time around.

Janidil jumped like a buck when returning to his best with a cosy Grade One success at Fairyhouse earlier this month and the seven-year-old should make the frame again.

Captain Guinness scorched away in front alongside Allmankind in the Arkle, but the strong early gallop was his undoing as he ran out of puff before the business end and he may be outgunned by the Mullins team.

Verdict: Energumene to lead home stablemate Janidil.

7.05 Listed Close Brothers Mares Novice Hurdle (2m40yds)

AS is his wont with mares, Mullins has had a strong arm in this contest, winning four of the seven renewals, and he saddles a trio of contenders this time.

Gauloise showed something like the form which her trainer thinks she is capable of when narrowly going down to Skyace in a Grade One at Fairyhouse earlier this month, having flunked out at Cheltenham prior to that display.

Henry de Bromhead’s Magic Daze ran a belter that day when second to stable companion Telmesomethinggirl in the Grade Two Mares’ Novice Hurdle and she looks set to be on the scene near the finish again.

Preference is for Gauloise, though, despite racing under a 3lb penalty having already scored at this level earlier this season and Townend can bag another winner to aid his quest to remain champion jockey.

Verdict: Gauloise can put her best foot forward.

7.35 Grant Thornton INH Flat Race (2m40yds)

IT’S a cracking bumper to end the day as two really smart types collide, with runaway Clonmel winner Dysart Dynamo representing Team Mullins, while Grand Jury goes for Team De Bromhead.

It’s Patrick Mullins versus Jamie Codd, and Mullins knows his chief rival well, having been the man aboard when the five-year-old backed up his earlier point-to-point success with a smooth win at this track last month.

Grand Jury gave the impression that there was a lot more to come and Codd may get one up on Mullins, with McConnell’s Bardenstown Lad best of the rest having hacked up at Tipperary last month.

Verdict: Grand Jury can rule for Codd and De Bromhead.