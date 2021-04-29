| 3.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Punchestown Day Three: Michael Verney's race-by-race guide as Saldier seeks Stayers prize

Dual Grade One winner can bounce back to best as Mullins looks primed to continue his hot streak

Saldier and Danny Mullins (right) can spring a surprise in the Stayers' Hurdle at Punchestown. Photo: Alain Barr Expand
Some Neck Expand

Close

Saldier and Danny Mullins (right) can spring a surprise in the Stayers' Hurdle at Punchestown. Photo: Alain Barr

Saldier and Danny Mullins (right) can spring a surprise in the Stayers' Hurdle at Punchestown. Photo: Alain Barr

Some Neck

Some Neck

/

Saldier and Danny Mullins (right) can spring a surprise in the Stayers' Hurdle at Punchestown. Photo: Alain Barr

Michael Verney

Three Cheltenham winners collide on day three of the Punchestown Festival as Flooring Porter bids for a famous Stayers’ Hurdle double in what has already been a fairytale season for Gavin Cromwell’s stable star. 

Flooring Porter is reunited with Jonathan Moore – an 11th-hour injury casualty when soaring to Grade One success at the Cotswolds last month – but the six-year-old faces two mighty mares in the shape of Heaven Help Us and Mrs Milner.

Most Watched

Privacy