| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Punchestown Day One: Michael Verney's race-by-race guide as Monkfish eyes epic

Mullins expected to walk away with the spoils as Punchestown Festival opens in spectacular style

Monkfish and Paul Townend jumps the second last alongside the riderless Eklat De Rire before winning at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post Expand

Close

Monkfish and Paul Townend jumps the second last alongside the riderless Eklat De Rire before winning at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

Monkfish and Paul Townend jumps the second last alongside the riderless Eklat De Rire before winning at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

Monkfish and Paul Townend jumps the second last alongside the riderless Eklat De Rire before winning at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

Michael Verney

It’s racing heaven on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival with two clashes for the ages and the only pity is that there are no spectators there to witness them as the roof may have come off at the Kildare track.

Monkfish and Envoi Allen have wowed throughout their novice chase campaigns and the duel of the future champions has tongues wagging as something has to give when two equine heavyweights collide.

Most Watched

Privacy