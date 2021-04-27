Punchestown Day One: Michael Verney's race-by-race guide as Monkfish eyes epic

It’s racing heaven on the opening day of the Punchestown Festival with two clashes for the ages and the only pity is that there are no spectators there to witness them as the roof may have come off at the Kildare track.

Monkfish and Envoi Allen have wowed throughout their novice chase campaigns and the duel of the future champions has tongues wagging as something has to give when two equine heavyweights collide.

Throw the battle of stablemates Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho into the mix as well and it sets up an eagerly anticipated afternoon where some lofty reputations will crumble while others ascend to new heights.

3.40 Have The Conversation Say Yes To Organ Donation Nov H’cap Hurdle (2m100yds)

Not the easiest way to start the Festival with a 25-runner cavalry charge but there are a couple of real interest, most notably Scholastic.

Joseph O’Brien’s four-year-old has taken her form to a different level on her last two starts – chasing home Jeff Kidder in a Grade Two Juvenile Hurdle before finishing second in a Cheltenham Grade Three 12 days ago.

That won’t take anything out of JJ Slevin’s mount as she has been kept busy this campaign and there is a lot to like about the course and distance winner, as well as another filly in the shape of Ya Ya Baby.

Jessica Harrington’s charge disposed of Clever Currency in a Cork maiden hurdle earlier this month and having watched the latter bolt up since then, the four-year-old looks well treated under Seán O’Keeffe.

Emmet Mullins’ Blackstair Rocco is noted on his handicap debut, as is Tony Martin’s Gain De Cause, with a market check needed for the pair, but Scholastic may prove best.

Verdict: Scholastic may be a cut above for Slevin in the opener.

4.15 Grade One eCOMM Merchant Solutions Champion Nov Hurdle (2m100yds)

Willie Mullins has landed five of the last six renewals and he holds all the aces with Blue Lord and Echoes In Rain battling for favouritism.

Blue Lord was set for second in the Supreme before falling at the last when six lengths down on Appreciate It and Paul Townend’s mount continues to improve as he learns to settle much better and conserve energy.

Stablemate Echoes In Rain has routed a pair of Grade Twos in succession, though, and preference is for Patrick Mullins’ mount as he bids to get a winner on the board in his bid to remain champion amateur rider.

The way with which the five-year-old mare pulled away at Fairyhouse last time out – and her trainer’s comments that she could go right to the top – make her the one to beat.

Verdict: Echoes In Rain can help to fill punters’ pockets.

4.50 Grade B Killashee Hotel H’cap Hurdle (2m100yds)

Five JP McManus runners go to post including Mullins’ Gentleman De Mee – which went off favourite but disappointed in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham – and Denise Foster’s Magic Tricks.

Both are respected but punters have suffered a bloodbath in this 25-runner affair with no winner priced lower than 9/1 prevailing in over a decade and no hotpot obliging during that time.

Champagne Gold fluffed his lines when well fancied in the County Hurdle, but that was not a fair reflection of Henry de Bromhead’s six-year-old and he can bounce back to form under Rachael Blackmore.

Seven Mullins runners are all respected with Jazzaway particularly interesting given that she hasn’t been seen since narrowly beaten by subsequent Pertemps winner Mrs Milner at last year’s Galway Festival, while Ruaille Buaille is another of note.

Preference is for Master McShee, though, as the seven-year-old steps back into handicap company having been far from disgraced in a Grade One and a Grade Two on his most recent starts. Paddy Corkery’s charge may still be fairly treated off a rating of 142 and he can provide a red-letter day for the Waterford trainer, as well as jockey Ian Power.

Verdict: Master McShee has the power to prevail.

5.25 Grade One William Hill Champion Chase (2m)

What a race awaits as stablemates Chacun Pour Soi and Allaho duke it out with Champion Chase runner-up Nube Negra and another British raider First Flow also thrown into the mix to take on the Irish big guns on enemy grounds.

Allaho’s runaway performance in last month’s Ryanair Chase was breathtaking and Blackmore remains in the plate as the seven-year-old steps back to the minimum trip having initially been thought of as a Gold Cup horse at the start of the season.

Whether he can show that same form over two miles – his sole start over the minimum trip saw him beaten on his Irish debut in a Leopardstown bumper at the 2018 Christmas meeting – is the big question and Chacun Pour Soi ticks all of the boxes on this occasion .

The nine-year-old was not himself at Cheltenham when third in the Champion Chase, but much better is expected on a track that he has excelled at in the past when running away with a Grade One as a novice at the 2019 Festival and he had looked almost unbeatable before his recent trip to the Cotswolds.

Nube Negra is improving at a rate of knots and shouldn’t be discounted for the Skelton team, although Kim Bailey’s First Flow is unlikely to have the pace to keep with this stellar cast on ground a little firmer than his liking.

Allaho may well prove himself a freak and prevail, but Chacun Pour Soi is the wise selection over his preferred trip and he can reaffirm his class under Townend.

Verdict: Chacun Pour Soi can bounce back to his brilliant best.

5.55 Goffs Land Rover Bumper 4-5yo (2m100yds)

Three-quarters of the 24-runner field are making their racecourse debut so punters are in the dark somewhat about their credentials.

Hemlock is one with experience but the four-year-old was turned over on his racecourse debut earlier this month in a Clonmel bumper so the Mullins team may not have the strongest ammunition this time .

The Cullentra team have landed the odds in three of the last five renewals and €135,000 purchase Nonbinding is particularly interesting for Foster with Jamie Codd in the plate.

The Kalanisi gelding makes his debut bidding to follow in the hooves of half-brother Ferny Hollow and he sets the standard as the Wexford jockey bids to land a blow in his effort to be crowned champion amateur.

Verdict: Nonbinding can score on his track debut under Codd.

6.30 Grade One Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (3m120yds)

Rarely has a novice chase attracted such attention, but it is fully warranted with Envoi Allen and Monkfish already hovering around the head of the betting for the 2022 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Few thought that they would collide until that date next March and it’s hard not to salivate over their first meeting as Envoi Allen takes on Team Mullins having ​fluffed his lines and removed the aura of mystique when falling early on in the Marsh Chase at Cheltenham last month.

Blackmore is now in the saddle in place of Jack Kennedy as De Bromhead’s seven-year-old steps up to this trip for the first time in his career – even his point-to-point win at Ballinaboola was over 2m4f – with some questions to answer.

Monkfish has excelled over fences and while the least impressive of his four unbeaten chasing starts came at Cheltenham, everything is in his favour and he comes here with no hiccups or black marks to his name.

This could be the race of the season with Mullins’ Mares’ Chase winner Colreevy and Grade One winner Franco De Port thrown in there for good measure and both are capable of picking up the pieces should the star names misfire, particularly the former under Danny Mullins.

Stamina is in Monkfish’s favour and if Townend places an emphasis on endurance rather than speed, the pair can edge a thriller.

Verdict: Stamina can see Monkfish home in front for Mullins .

7.0 Kildare Hunt Club Fr Sean Breen Memorial Chase for the Ladies Perpetual Cup (3m1f)

There are few more likeable horses in training than the evergreen 16-year-old Enniskillen and the 2017 winner makes his 16th Punchestown Festival visit in what has been a great career for Peter Maher’s stalwart.

He is unlikely to feature at the business end, though, with Enda Bolger proving himself as the king of the banks time and time again having trained seven winners in the last 10 renewals.

The Limerick trainer looks to hold a strong hand once again with Derek O’Connor aboard likely favourite Youcannotbeserious, but the nine-year-old has not raced since finishing second in this contest two years ago and he has some questions to answer in terms of fitness.

He was beaten at odds-on that day also and similar odds should be avoided in the interest of value with stablemate Saint Benedict the alternative under Harry Swan as the seven-year-old bids to bounce back from a spill at Downpatrick last month.

Verdict: Saint Benedict can continue Bolger’s dominance.

7.35 Irish Field - We Are All About The Horse INH Flat Race 4yo 2m½f

Only five of the 23 runners have experience on the track with likely favourite Hara Kiri the one of greatest interest.

Mullins’ charge was backed as if defeat was out of the question on his debut when turned over as an odds-on favourite at Gowran Park on Thyestes Day on bottomless ground and he is afforded a second chance if settling better this time around on a sounder surface.

Whatcoloristhewind is respected under Codd, as is Clonmel second Donnrua Dream, but this can go the way of Team Mullins.

Verdict: Hara Kiri can take the last under Patrick Mullins.