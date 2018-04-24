Punchestown Day One LIVE: Can Willie Mullins overhaul Gordon Elliott's €520k lead in the trainer's title race?
If Willie Mullins is to have any chance of overtaking Gordon Elliott in the race to retain his title then he will probably need to win most of the €275,000 on offer in today's feature race, the Boylesports Champion Chase.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Here is who our experts are backing on day one of the Punchestown Festival
- Festival bankers
- Champion sets sights on the pretender in trainers' finale
- Tizzard camp confident their star 'Oscar' can stay distance
- Douvan can deliver on vital day for Mullins team
- 'Prokofiev' on song for O'Brien in Navan opener