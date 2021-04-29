Punchestown Day Four: Wayne Bailey marks your card as Honeysuckle looks unstoppable in Champion Hurdle

Of the past 11 renewals, the favourite has won the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (5.25) on eight occasions – and that trend is set to continue with the outstanding Honeysuckle, which is unbeaten in 11 races.

More than half of those wins were in Grade Ones including the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle last time, where she simply oozed class.

Understandably, Henry de Bromhead’s star is a short price, around 8/13, to make it a dozen wins today under Rachael Blackmore, or 13 wins if we include her point-to-point success – so if all eight runners go to post, the value option here is an each-way bet on Willie Mullins’ Sharjah, which was trading around 11/1 on Thursday.

He looked as good as ever when second to Honeysuckle under Paul Townend at Cheltenham at 11/1, and I’ve said a few times before that this gelding is often overpriced in the betting, especially each-way.

Occasionally, he can race poorly for no apparent reason but on a good day, he definitely deserves a place at the Grade One table, and with regular jockey Patrick Mullins on board, who has a great rapport with the animal, he can follow the favourite home and claim a place.

De Bromhead and Blackmore team up again in the following Grade One Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (6.0) with Bob Olinger, which should have no problem dismissing his rivals – but at odds of 4/9, it’s a race to enjoy without a bet. He looked the real deal when winning the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle from today’s main rival Gaillard Du Mesnil, and no doubt he’ll be a great chaser too when the time comes.

Caid Du Berlais will attempt to do a treble in the Champion Hunters Chase (6.35) but he faces some stiff opposition, not least from Mullins’ Billaway, which won a couple of these races over the winter.

Billaway’s run when fifth in the Foxhunters Chase at Aintree last time was nothing to write home about however, and preference is for Bob And Co which was trading around 6/1 yesterday evening. His trainer Paul Nicholls has been brave in sending over a couple of horses to take on the Irish on our own turf, and that paid off on Wednesday when Clan Des Obeaux landed the Punchestown Gold Cup.

The selection is in flying form at the moment, winning four of his last five races and unseating his rider in the other.

His latest success in a hunter chase priced 1/5 at Haydock recently was straightforward and taught us very little, but he can be relied upon to get the job done, even if his jumping is often suspect.

In the Grade A EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (4.15), a chance is taken on Ificudiwud for Noel Meade. With a rating of 126, he’s a couple of pounds out of the handicap but that’s countered somewhat with the talented Jordan Gainford’s 7lb claim.

He earned his first win over fences earlier on this month in a handicap when rated 118, and while he’ll need to improve further to win a race like this, I’m hoping he’s found his stride and he’s a nice price around 10/1.

Mullins’ Asterion Forlonge makes his handicap debut over fences rated 152 and is the obvious danger having stepped back from Grade One racing.

Finally, the 6/1 available early doors seems rather generous for the Joseph O’Brien-trained Scarlet And Dove in the Grade B Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Handicap Chase (4.50), once again with Gainford claiming a valuable 7lbs.

Fifth of nine in a Fairyhouse Grade One last time, she’d previously won a Grade Two at Limerick and an opening handicap mark of 140 seems very fair.

Demi Plie looks the biggest threat to the bet for Pádraig Roche under Mark Walsh. Rated 135 for today, she was a good second to Elimay when unfancied in the betting at 50/1 at Fairyhouse early on this month, and a repeat of that performance will see her go close.

Stat attack: Champion Hunters Chase

We often talk about ‘horses for courses’, but we could also talk about ‘horses for races’ when it comes to the Irish Daily Star Champion Hunters Steeplechase.

There have been numerous multiple winners of the race in recent times including Enda Bolger’s On The Fringe (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016). Edward O’Grady’s Sheltering won three times (2000, 2001 and 2002) while Rodger Sweeney's Salsify won the prize twice (2011 and 2013).

Having won the latest two renewals in 2018 and 2019 for trainer Rose Loxton (no race due to Covid last year), Caid Du Berlais is back to attempt the treble today, this time under Sam Loxton’s name.

Sadly, Sam’s wife Rose died back in August so it would be a moving victory for all involved. As before, jockey William Biddick gets the ride.