| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Punchestown Day Four: Wayne Bailey marks your card as Honeysuckle looks unstoppable in Champion Hurdle

Mullins charge chased home unbeaten star at Cheltenham and can do so again

Sharjah can make the frame in the big one at Punchestown today. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Sharjah can make the frame in the big one at Punchestown today. Photo: Sportsfile

Sharjah can make the frame in the big one at Punchestown today. Photo: Sportsfile

Sharjah can make the frame in the big one at Punchestown today. Photo: Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

Of the past 11 renewals, the favourite has won the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (5.25) on eight occasions – and that trend is set to continue with the outstanding Honeysuckle, which is unbeaten in 11 races.

More than half of those wins were in Grade Ones including the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle last time, where she simply oozed class.

Most Watched

Privacy