Punchestown 2021: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide to day one of the festival

Wayne Bailey

Head-to-head duels between Blackmore and Townend could prove decisive

Rachael Blackmore and Allaho on the way to winning the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post Expand

Rachael Blackmore and Allaho on the way to winning the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Edward Whitaker/Racing Post

Whether she wins the top jockey award or not, the racing story of the year, or maybe even the decade, has been Rachael Blackmore’s success and she’s arguably the best jockey to come along in years.

While it seems unlikely that she’ll outgun Paul Townend to land the Irish top-jockey title this week, you just never know, and despite the fact that Townend is now as short as 1/8 in the betting, the word impossible doesn’t seem to feature heavily in Blackmore’s vocabulary.

