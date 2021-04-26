Punchestown 2021: Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide to day one of the festival

Whether she wins the top jockey award or not, the racing story of the year, or maybe even the decade, has been Rachael Blackmore’s success and she’s arguably the best jockey to come along in years.

While it seems unlikely that she’ll outgun Paul Townend to land the Irish top-jockey title this week, you just never know, and despite the fact that Townend is now as short as 1/8 in the betting, the word impossible doesn’t seem to feature heavily in Blackmore’s vocabulary.

Townend has three rides today and Blackmore five, so those races where they both go head-to-head will be very important. They include the Grade One William Hill Champion Chase (5.25), with Blackmore on Ryanair Chase winner Allaho, and Townend riding stablemate and likely favourite Chacun Pour Soi.

The big question is how Allaho handles the two-mile trip. In the Ryanair, he took the race by the horns and put in a lovely round of jumping to beat a quality field and, in my view, a shorter trip at a good speed will really suit his style.

Chacun Pour Soi is outstanding on a good day but he just couldn’t seem to find the extra bit required when asked to win the Queen Mother Chase, having gone off at 8/13 and traded as low as 1/7 in-running on Betfair.

In the end, he had to settle for third place behind Put The Kettle On which had a mares’ allowance, and Nube Negra, which reopposes today. With Put The Kettle On a disappointing fourth in Saturday’s Celebration Chase at Sandown, it’s hard to classify Chacun Pour Soi’s Champion Chase run and I think he’s short today at 6/5, leaving Allaho the value bet of the two at 7/4.

Nube Negra beat Altior in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton over the Christmas which is a nice claim to fame, and his odds of 5/1 are probably a fair reflection of his chances. The other British raider First Flow is also worth a mention, having won the Grade One Clarence House Chase at Ascot, although his sixth place in the Champion Chase was a bit of a letdown.

I’m taking the opposite approach in the Grade One Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase (6.30) and siding with Townend on Monkfish around even money to get the better of Envoi Allen, which is priced around 5/4 under Blackmore.

Envoi Allen once again proved that there’s no such thing as a certainty at Cheltenham when falling in the Golden Miller Novices’ Chase priced 4/9, although these things happen and his record beforehand was perfect so he remains an outstanding prospect.

Still, with three Grade One chases to his credit, I’ve a slight sense that Monkfish might be the more reliable of the two.

Although Monkfish’s success in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham last time was a little less visually impressive than normal, it wasn’t the greatest renewal of the race and he may be one of those that needs to face other good horses to bring out the best in him.

If you’re looking for a bet at a decent price, consider Jazzaway around 14/1 each-way in the Grade B Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (4.50).

Runner-up when last seen in a handicap hurdle at the Galway Festival rated 120, she’s set to race off 126 today which seems like a nice weight.

The winner of that Galway race, Mrs Milner, has since won the Pertemps Final at Cheltenham so for Jazzaway to get within half a length bodes well for her chances here and I’m surprised to see her chalked up at a double-figure price.

Magic Tricks is likely to go off as favourite for Denise Foster and was second in Fairyhouse handicap recently.

A little earlier, Willie Mullins also appears to hold all the aces in the Grade One eCOMM Merchant Solutions Champion Novice Hurdle (4.15) with his Echoes In Rain and Blue Lord the standout entries in the five-runner field.

Echoes In Rain has looked very exciting, winning some Grade Two races and beat subsequent Aintree Grade One winner Belfast Banter at Naas, and a mares’ allowance today can give her the edge, albeit at a short enough price of 10/11.

Blue Lord hasn’t won in three races but in fairness, he’s been keeping good company lately, each of those losses coming in Grade Ones.

He was going quite well and would have finished second had he not fallen at the last in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham so his chances are not dismissed lightly.

Wayne Bailey’s race-by-race guide

3.40

A tricky puzzle, it might be safest to stick with the likely favourite, Hallowed Star around 13/2. Shark Hanlon’s gelding has a fair mark of 112 on his handicap debut following some very good efforts in novices.

4.15

A match between stablemates Echoes In Rain and Blue Lord, with the former tipped to come out on top at 10/11. Blue Lord has loads of potential and has raced well at the top level but Echoes In Rain has winning form in Grade Two races.

4.50

A rating of 126 looks lenient for Jazzaway and with Conor McNamara claiming 3lbs, she’s a nice each-way bet at 14/1. The one concern is that she hasn’t been seen since finishing second at Galway last July.

5.25

Rachael Blackmore and Paul Townend go head-to-head with Allaho and Chacun Pour Soi respectively, and Blackmore can just about edge it. An impressive winner of the Ryanair, Allaho should enjoy the shorter trip.

5.55

Not a lot to go on here with most of these unraced. A tentative vote goes to Huntingtown around 6/1, which had an encouraging debut when fourth in a bumper at Fairyhouse.

6.30

A fall at Cheltenham gave Envoi Allen his first loss but there’s no doubt he’s out of the top drawer. Monkfish seemed a little less polished in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, but he got the job done and is reliable as they come so just about gets the nod at evens.

7.00

Enda Bolger has a great record in this and saddles Youcannotbeserious and Saint Benedict. The former was last seen 728 days ago so is short at 4/5 and the preference is for Saint Benedict (11/4), a point-to-point winner which has been runner up in a number of hunter chases.

7.35

Another bumper with lots of unraced runners. Hara Kiri stands out for Willie Mullins although the trainer wasn’t overly confident when asked about his chances, making this a no-bet race for me.