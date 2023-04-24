Patrick Mullins: Facile Vega can finish season on a high following disappointment of Cheltenham

So, this is the beginning of the end of the season. Come Sunday morning, everyone will be back to zero and then we start again on Monday. But there’s plenty to do before the meter is reset.

Facile Vega will walk into the Punchestown parade ring looking to finish his season on a high in the KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle. His DRF blowout is like a stain that is faded, but not quite gone. And while his Cheltenham defeat was honourable, it was disappointing to be so comprehensively beaten on the day.

However, he has the physique of a chaser and his mother was a four-time Punchestown Stayers’ Hurdle winner, so perhaps bigger jumps and further distances can make him into the superstar we think he is.

He was three lengths clear of Diverge in the Supreme and while I think Diverge can close the gap, through this being a five-runner field rather than the 14 in the Supreme, I expect ‘Facile’ to confirm the placings.

​I rode Diverge to settle and run well in Cheltenham, which he duly did. But with this being a smaller field and less of a cauldron than Cheltenham in the preliminaries, I can ride him more positively this time while keeping him relaxed, which hopefully will bring about improvement.

I’ve got a ticket to ride in five races today, which is a real treat. I’m reunited with Sir Gerhard in the Dooley Insurance Novice Chase over three miles.

He didn’t appear to stay three miles in Cheltenham but as there’s no intermediate distance Grade One novice chase at Punchestown, which is no harm from a competition point of view, our hand is forced.

He jumped really well at Fairyhouse, where we just failed to reel in Flame Bearer in what was probably my most frustrating defeat of the season. To win that race on him would have given me a proper kick and I was disappointed to come so close yet not ‘get the cigar’.

The worry here is that as a bumper horse and novice hurdler he has bombed out at Punchestown, and he got a hard race at Fairyhouse only 16 days ago.

Appreciate It has been disappointing on his last three runs and we step him up to three miles now. I’ve no doubt he has the ability to win, but I wonder will having danced at Cheltenham and Fairyhouse leave him vulnerable too.

​Classic Getaway, the most expensive horse ever in our yard, returns from a mid-season setback. This is a huge step up in class for him but perhaps having freshness on his side will be in his favour, as does Journey With Me. This is a race to watch, as every runner could conceivably win.

Energumene doesn’t have a cakewalk to see out his season. Gentleman Du Mee is a proper Grade One horse on his day, as victories at Leopardstown and Aintree have shown.

With the solid Blue Lord and the ageing Chacun Pour Soi in there as well, this race has its intrigue but nevertheless it will be a shock if owner Tony Bloom doesn’t have something to cheer him up after Brighton’s FA Cup semi-final loss two days ago.

In the Goffs Defender (née Land Rover) Bumper, I’ve chosen Predators Gold over Milo Lises. It was very much a toss of a coin though between the two.

Milo Lises has a Flat-oriented pedigree and is probably the more forward of the two but Predators Gold is a fine-looking horse, which will doubtless improve with time. It’s the first of a few decisions to be made this week, and hopefully I’ve chosen right.

​PATRICK’S PICKS

3.40 Night and Day

4.50 Bialystok

5.25 Energumene and 4.15 Facile Vega (double)