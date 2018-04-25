Sport Punchestown

Wednesday 25 April 2018

'Nobody feels worse than him, just human error' - Classy Robbie Power defends Paul Townend after Punchestown collision

Al Bourm Photo ridden by Jockey Paul Townend (right) collides with Finian's Oscar ridden by Jockey Robbie Power (left) during day one of the Punchestown Festival 2018 at Punchestown Racecourse, County Kildare.
Robbie Power has come to the defence of Paul Townend after his error aboard Al Boum Photo also took down Finian's Oscar in a dramatic finish in the Growise Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown yesterday.

Townend was heavily criticised for the unusual incident, where he veered to the right of the final fence, before crashing into Power's mount. He has been handed a 21-day ban for dangerous riding as a result, with The Turf Club set to release their findings today.

"He's had an absolute moment," former jockey Mick Fitzgerald told Attheraces.

"Paul Townend is a person. He has made a mistake and he'll feel horrendous. 21 days is a punishment but what's happened to him will last an awful lot longer than that, I can assure you."

Power was initially angry following the bizarre collision, but took to social media this morning to defend Townend from the criticism he has been taking since yesterday afternoon.

"It's taken me a few hours to calm down from that very unfortunate incident yesterday with Paul Townend," he said.

"Nobody feels worse than him, just human error."

Power then added '#nohardfeelings #brilliantjockey'.

Townend is scheduled to ride again today, as his ban doesn't come into effect for another two weeks. His first ride is Pravalaguna in the second race at 16.20.

