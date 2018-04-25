'Nobody feels worse than him, just human error' - Classy Robbie Power defends Paul Townend after Punchestown collision

Townend was heavily criticised for the unusual incident, where he veered to the right of the final fence, before crashing into Power's mount. He has been handed a 21-day ban for dangerous riding as a result, with The Turf Club set to release their findings today.

"Paul Townend is a person. He has made a mistake and he'll feel horrendous. 21 days is a punishment but what's happened to him will last an awful lot longer than that, I can assure you."

Power was initially angry following the bizarre collision, but took to social media this morning to defend Townend from the criticism he has been taking since yesterday afternoon.

"It's taken me a few hours to calm down from that very unfortunate incident yesterday with Paul Townend," he said.