Nina Carberry joins sister-in-law Katie Walsh in retirement after signing off with Punchestown winner
Nina Carberry announced her retirement from the saddle after riding Josies Orders to victory at Punchestown.
The news comes just a day after weighing-room rival and sister-in-law Katie Walsh revealed she too was bowing out.
Josies Orders, trained by Enda Bolger and sent off the 6-5 favourite, was narrowly beaten in the La Touche Cup just two days ago but had no trouble winning the Dooley Insurances Cross Country Chase.
Carberry has been one of the top riders in the amateur ranks for well over a decade, partnering her first Cheltenham Festival winner when Dabiroun took the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle back in 2005.
The 33-year-old went on to ride a further six Festival winners and also claimed the Irish Grand National aboard Organisedconfusion in 2011.
