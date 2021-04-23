'I’m just not where I want to be to return' – Davy Russell loses fight to ride at Punchestown Festival

Top jockey Davy Russell has run out of time in his quest to make a return to the saddle at next week's Punchestown Festival as he admitted that he is not quite back to full fitness.

Russell has been sidelined since taking a crushing fall from Doctor Duffy in the Munster National at Limerick on October 5, as the Cork rider fractured and dislocated vertebrae in what could have been career-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old, a three-time Irish champion jumps jockey, had hoped to return for the Cheltenham Festival but was forced to admit defeat last month and Punchestown has also come a little too soon, although he feels "great".

The dual Grand National-winning jockey is on the brink of a return, but that will have to wait until May at the earliest as he puts his health first and misses out on high-profile mounts like exciting novice chaser Envoi Allen.

"I have run out of time to make my return to the saddle in Punchestown next week. My recovery continues to go really well and to be honest I feel great. I’ve been riding out and schooling regularly and could have given next week a shot," Russell said in his Star Sports blog.

"However, I’m not quite 100 per cent ready and I always vowed I’d only return at that point. I’ve still got a tiny bit of discomfort that restricts full flexibility and I’m just not where I want to be to return on the biggest of stages.

"I mentioned when ruling myself out of the Cheltenham Festival that you have to be 100% fit to ride the likes Envoi Allen and I stand by that. I’ll continue to work hard on my recovery and will target a less high-profile meeting for that return."