| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Honeysuckle is an all-time great – but it’s a pity we were denied a battle with Constitution Hill

Wayne Bailey

Henry de Bromhead’s star mare will go for her 16th straight win under Blackmore

Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Sportsfile

Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Sportsfile

Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month. Photo: Sportsfile

I remember back in 2011 and 2012, when Frankel was racing, it became difficult to find something new or interesting to say about him, as Henry Cecil’s brilliant colt went from race to race, winning each one.

Widely regarded as the greatest Flat horse of all time, he remained unbeaten in 14 races and earned a Timeform rating of 147, the highest they’ve ever awarded in that code.

Most Watched

Privacy