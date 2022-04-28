Honeysuckle is an all-time great – but it’s a pity we were denied a battle with Constitution Hill

I remember back in 2011 and 2012, when Frankel was racing, it became difficult to find something new or interesting to say about him, as Henry Cecil’s brilliant colt went from race to race, winning each one.

Widely regarded as the greatest Flat horse of all time, he remained unbeaten in 14 races and earned a Timeform rating of 147, the highest they’ve ever awarded in that code.

That’s a couple of pounds ahead of greats like Sea Bird, Brigadier Gerard and Tudor Minstrel – which were quite a few years before my time but will be remembered fondly by some older readers.

Owned by Scottish businessman Kenny Alexander, who enjoys a good bet, Honeysuckle might not go down as the greatest hurdler of all time, and that’s partly because she’s not had outstanding opponents to take on to prove herself, but let’s not take anything away from her. She’s done all she’s been asked.

In that regard, it’s disappointing that Constitution Hill, which earned Timeform’s highest ever rating for a novice hurdler, won’t be making the trip across the Irish Sea to do battle in Friday’s Grade One Paddy Power Champion Hurdle (5.25).

He’s only five so it’s understandable in a way that Nicky Henderson wants to protect him and take his time, but what a clash it would have been. Still, we’ve got a lot to look forward to today.

Being a mare, Honeysuckle gets a 7lbs allowance so that’s also a reason for critics to take some of the shine off her achievements. But make no mistake, Honeysuckle is pure box-office.

She is one of those rare animals that will draw punters to the racecourse just to see her in the flesh, even though it’s hardly worth having a punt, with bookmakers going 1/5 about the eight-year-old in the early markets.

Of course, her jockey, Rachael Blackmore, also gets the crowds through the turnstiles and, win or lose, they are bound to get a fantastic reception afterwards from men and women, young and old. It’s fantastic to have such great ambassadors for Irish racing.

The partnership is one of the sport’s great stories, and one thing Honeysuckle does have in common with Frankel is that people like me are running out of good things to say about her, with 15 straight wins achieved under rules, or 16 if you include her point-to-point success early on. I should also mention her trainer, Henry de Bromhead, who risks being overshadowed but does a wonderful job with Honeysuckle and all the others in his care.

Even though Honeysuckle is mostly unbackable at the prices these days, you still hold your breath each time she races and feel a sense of relief afterwards when the horse and jockey come home safe.

If she does somehow fluff her lines, Saint Roi or Teahupoo are the most likely to take advantage but it’s most unlikely. As I say, this is box-office stuff so whether it’s at the racecourse itself, or live on TV, don’t miss it – and let’s enjoy it while it lasts because all good things come to an end eventually.

One horse that is a price worth backing today is Fighter Allen, which has been chalked up at 3/1 for the ever-powerful Willie Mullins and Paul Townend team in the Grade A EMS Copiers Novice Handicap Chase (4.15).

A half-brother to Envoi Allen, the seven-year-old was useful over timber but got off the mark over fences in good style at Tramore earlier this month.

An opening handicap rating of 144 seems reasonably fair and he should have more to come. French Dynamite and Blue Sari are others for the shortlist.

Race-by-race guide to Day 4

3.40

A tricky race to assess with a lot of the form coming from points to points, but AN DROICHEAD GORM could be the one to side with here around 7/4. He won a Monksgrange point last month and should have an edge over 2018 winner Alpha Male, which is now aged 11.

4.15

Trained by Willie Mullins, FIGHTER ALLEN makes his handicap debut and should have more to come off a rating of 144. He’s a decent bet at 6/1 although the likes of French Dynamite, which won a Grade Three at Thurles, won’t let him have it all his own way.

4.50

ELIMAY won the mares’ chase at Cheltenham and with 5lbs in hand on official ratings over nearest rival Scarlet And Dove, she looks a solid bet, albeit at an odds-on price around 4/5.

5.25

Last year’s winner HONEYSUCKLE is impossible to oppose for Henry de Bromhead but is priced accordingly at 1/5. However, this is a race to be enjoyed without a bet as the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle hero goes for her 16th win in-a-row under Rachael Blackmore.

6.0

An intriguing novice hurdle. Kilcruit has claims based on his third-place to Constitution Hill in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle - but stablemate STATE MAN gets the nod instead at 11/8 following a nice win in the County Hurdle Handicap at Cheltenham last time out.

6.35

He’s bound to be short and was trading at even-money yesterday evening, but BILLAWAY should take all the beating for Willie and Patrick Mullins. Second in this last year, he’s since gone on to win two races including the Festival Challenge Cup Hunters’ Chase at Cheltenham.

7.10

Another French import for Willie Mullins, EL FABIOLO won his Irish debut at Tramore by 13 lengths. He showed plenty of promise in a Grade One at Aintree and traded below 1/10 in-running on Betfair before finishing second to Jonbon. He’ll be hard to beat at 5/4.

7.45

A big-field bumper is always a difficult puzzle, but the one that stands out is DON CHALANT which was available at 11/4 yesterday. He’s yet to win in three attempts but he’s gone close, and is bound to get off the mark soon.

Stat attack: Following the Festival favourite

Backing the clear favourite in Irish jumps racing would give you a success rate of 36pc (18,650 races analysed since 2008).

The bad news is that you’d lose an average of €8.48 per €100 staked backing them at SP, or lose €2.45 backing at Betfair SP (BSP).

At the Punchestown Festival, the favourite shows a lower strike-rate than the national average at 33pc and higher losses when blindly backed. However, some races fare better than others here with novice hurdle favourites showing a high strike-rate of 48pc since 2008, with 29 winners from 60 bets. On average, you’d have earned €8.93 per €100 staked backing them at SP, or €12.96 at BSP.

Bumper favourites also have a profitable record with 28 winners from 84 bets (33pc) and while you’d have broke-even backing those at SP, an average profit of €10.24 was returned at BSP per €100 staked.



