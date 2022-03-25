Honeysuckle and Constitution Hill dream duel closer to reality as Nicky Henderson takes aim at Punchestown

The dream duel between the unbeaten Honeysuckle and dazzling novice Constitution Hill could be on the table at Punchestown after Nicky Henderson confirmed that the latter will have a pair of entries at the Kildare track next month.

With both delivering impressive displays at last week's Cheltenham Festival, the racing world is already salivating the prospect of the pair colliding in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, while Constitution Hill will also be entered in the Bective Stud Champion Novice Hurdle.

Henderson will “keep the option open” for the dominant Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner to take on dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle, with the master of Sevens Barrows set to discuss the matter with Constitution Hill’s owner Michael Buckley, who first mooted the prospect before their Cheltenham successes.

“I’m afraid Michael seems to have taken up the mantle,” Henderson said of the clash which has everyone in racing talking. “I’ve just been reading the reports! I honestly don’t know what we’ll do. We haven’t discussed it. I know he’s very keen to take on Honeysuckle.

"I should think it’s quite likely he will get an entry in the Champion Hurdle as it keeps the options open. Michael is a great sportsman and nothing will scare him off, that’s for sure. So we shall see.

“He’s inexperienced, but he’s very straightforward. He’s the same as Honeysuckle like that, isn’t he? She’s a push-button machine.”

Punters will flock in their droves to the Punchestown Festival – which takes place from April 26-30 – if it becomes reality with Henderson acknowledging that it would have hallmarks of "a very special day" when Sprinter Sacre landed 2013 Champion Chase at the legendary Kildare venue.

“It was amazing. The nicest thing was the Irish reception he got was amazing. You don’t normally see a French-bred horse trained in England get such an ovation. The crowd was absolutely incredible and it was a very special day,” Henderson said.

2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante, Mares’ Hurdle heroine Marie’s Rock and another exciting novice Walking On Air, which missed Cheltenham after a slight setback, are others that are set to make the cross-channel jaunt for Henderson.

“Epatante has had a good year. She’s won a Fighting Fifth and a Christmas Hurdle and now second in the Champion Hurdle. Only Honeysuckle could beat her. She will almost certainly come over," he said.

"We have discussed Aintree, but it’s two and a half (miles) and she doesn’t want two and a half. She’s all about speed. There’s nothing obvious for Marie’s Rock in Aintree so I’d say she’ll go somewhere in Punchestown.

"What Jonbon does will probably depend on what Constitution Hill does. Walking On Air may go to Punchestown after missing Cheltenham. He’s pretty smart and has come back really well.”

With the British season concluding the week before Punchestown in Sandown, Henderson gives himself no chance of finishing as champion trainer, but he is tickled that Willie Mullins has put it on his agenda as the Cloustton maestro chases defending champion Paul Nicholls and a first British crown to add to his 15 on home soil.