Emmet Mullins is due change of luck and his Merlin Giant still has room to improve in handicaps

With just three winners from 35 runners, Emmet Mullins has had a relatively tough time in 2023 compared to other years – although, if you ask me, his poor run of form can be mostly put down to bad luck.

Indeed, his place strike-rate this year is 37pc, which compares well to the 2022 figure of 31pc, and among those placed this year was Noble Yeats, which was fourth in the Aintree Grand National at 10/1.

That his horses are placing suggests there’s nothing seriously wrong and I reckon he can turn the corner soon, starting with Merlin Giant, which was available at 5/1 yesterday for the Grade B Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle (4.50). A bumper winner in 2021, Mullins gave him a stint on the Flat on which he raced reasonably well without winning, but he’s been very promising since switching to hurdles, winning two out of four including one at the Galway Festival last year.

​He had loads in hand when winning a Grade A Handicap last time out at Fairyhouse, and although his rating has jumped 13lbs from then to today’s 140, I’ve no doubt he’ll continue to improve and was expecting his price to be a little shorter.

Trained by Willie Mullins, Tekao looks the biggest threat to the bet. On paper, he was disappointing in the Fred Winter at Cheltenham, finishing 19th, but that performance can be overlooked as he was badly hampered when jumping the third-last which left him no chance of winning.

I’ll watch the Grade One KPMG Champion Novice Hurdle (4.15) with my money safely tucked into my wallet where Willie Mullins’ Facile Vega trades as low as 4/7. In fairness, he should be very hard to beat today, although short-priced punters were burned at Leopardstown in February where he lost his unbeaten record, despite going off at 4/9.

Still, he bounced back to form last time out in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, finishing second to the highly talented Marine Nationale, having traded at 1/5 in running at one stage on Betfair.

Having beaten Facile Vega at Leopardstown, stablemate Il Etait Temps finished fifth in the Supreme Novices’ so he has to be respected, while another stablemate, Diverge, should also run well having finished third in that race.

At one time, the Kildare Hunt Club Cross Country Chase For The Ladies Perpetual Cup (7.10) was a simple matter of deciding which of Enda Bolger’s horses to back. He has a cracking record in this contest, although he’s lost his grip on it in recent years and last tasted success in 2016 with Wish Ye Didn’t. With that in mind, Bolger’s sole entry this year, De Nordener, is one for the shortlist having finished fifth in this last year – but preference is for last year’s winner, Vital Island, which looks nailed on for this albeit at a short price around even-money.

Richard O’Keeffe’s gelding is now aged 11, but he’s shown plenty since last year, particularly in point-to-points where he’s won two races including one at Lingstown in Wexford when last seen 44 days ago.

The selection finished fifth here to Delta Work in the November meeting, and he can join several horses which won this race more than once. Three By Two looks the best of the rest from Denis Murphy’s yard and is expected to go off around 6/1.

Race-by-race guide to Day 1

3.40

Gordon Elliott’s Shecouldbeanything was friendless in the markets at Cheltenham and went off at 66/1 for the Jack de Bromhead mares’ race but wasn’t disgraced when sixth of 21 runners ahead of a number of today’s rivals. This offers a great opportunity to get back in the winner’s enclosure, priced around 4/1.

​4.15

This race has been inconsistent recently, with four odds-on winners in the last eight years but also three others priced in double figures. Facile Vega is the class act here, but at odds of 4/7, it’s best watched without a bet.

​4.50

Emmet Mullins’ Merlin Giant is a worthy favourite at 5/1. His rating has gone up from 127 to 140 following his latest win at Fairyhouse, but it was a strong Grade A Handicap, and his manner of victory suggests he’s got more improving to do.

​5.25

At 1/3, there’s not much point in having a bet, but Energumene is impossible to oppose. Willie Mullins’ gelding won this last year at 4/7 and comes here on the back of a fine display when winning the Champion Chase.

​6.00

With most of the field unraced under Rules, we don’t have a lot to go on here, but Nouvotic gets a cautious vote at 8/1. The four-year-old was runner-up in a point-to-point back in February and was subsequently sent to Henry de Bromhead’s stable.

​6.35

A good case could be made for all six runners, especially Sir Gerhard and Appreciate It, but at 5/2, Journey With Me gets the nod for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore. He’s shaped well over fences so far and was particularly impressive when landing a Grade Three at Naas.

​7.10

Last year’s winner Vital Island (NAP) looks laid out for this and should take all the beating, although the price will be short, and he currently trades at evens. Now aged 11, he still appears to be in great shape and won his last two point-to-point outings.

​7.45

Declan Queally’s Williethebuilder gets the each-way vote at 12/1. He was third in a point-to-point in February, and although he later raced a little green under Rules at Fairyhouse, he stayed on well in fifth and can improve.

Stat attack: Cheltenham form very strong

Horses which won at the Cheltenham Festival last time out should be highly respected at Punchestown, especially in non-handicaps.

Since 2008, 104 horses which won last time out at Cheltenham raced in non-handicaps at Punchestown, and 44 of them won (42pc).

Had you stuck a tenner on each, you’d be €287 better off at SP, or €393 at Betfair SP. Last year was very fruitful with nine winners from 12 bets, and a profit of 14 points to SP. While most of the winners were odds-on, Marie’s Rock was returned at 10/1, having won at Cheltenham at 18/1.

There’s one qualifier today, Energumene (5.25), which won the Champion Chase last time, although his price is restrictive.