| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Emmet Mullins is due change of luck and his Merlin Giant still has room to improve in handicaps

Merlin Giant, with Donagh Meyler up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Baroneracing.com Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse last December. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Merlin Giant, with Donagh Meyler up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Baroneracing.com Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse last December. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Merlin Giant, with Donagh Meyler up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Baroneracing.com Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse last December. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Merlin Giant, with Donagh Meyler up, jumps the last on their way to winning the Baroneracing.com Handicap Hurdle at Fairyhouse last December. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wayne Bailey

With just three winners from 35 runners, Emmet Mullins has had a relatively tough time in 2023 compared to other years – although, if you ask me, his poor run of form can be mostly put down to bad luck.

Indeed, his place strike-rate this year is 37pc, which compares well to the 2022 figure of 31pc, and among those placed this year was Noble Yeats, which was fourth in the Aintree Grand National at 10/1.

Most Watched

Privacy