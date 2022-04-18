Duel between Honeysuckle and Constitution Hill must wait as Nicky Henderson resists Punchestown temptation

The dream duel between Honeysuckle and Constitution Hill will have to wait until next season after Nicky Henderson "declined all the temptations" of heading to next week's Punchestown Festival with the latter.

Constitution Hill, a scintillating winner of last month's Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, will head off on his summer break rather than a tantalising meeting with Henry de Bromhead's unbeaten mare.

A potential clash between the pair in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle was subsequently mooted, with the race sponsors dangling the carrot of a £100,000 bonus should any British horse emerge triumphant.

Discussions over the weekend with owner Michael Buckley confirmed the decision to leave the five-year-old, that has had just four career starts, off for the rest of the season, though, with Henderson confident that he will be a "better horse" next season.

“We’ve been umming and aahing for a good fortnight now. It was very tempting,” Henderson said on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast. "But he is a big, quite raw five-year-old who has only had three races in his life and his future is so big.

"And believe it or not, I think he can be a better horse and stronger horse in a year. I’d just rather finish on a good note with everything in front of him. There’s all the time in the world to meet Honeysuckle, and hopefully, it will be in March (at Cheltenham).”

The Seven Barrows handler added: “He will definitely stay over hurdles and he can have a proper campaign next season. To go over there (Ireland) and do this against what is undoubtedly a very good mare, it’s not so much that we’re frightened of her, it’s just doing something that wasn’t really in Constitution Hill’s interest and to his benefit.

“I think the field and a nice summer out is of more benefit and we’ll just try to build up his frame a little bit more. We’ve declined all the temptations.”