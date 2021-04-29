‘Clan’ the man as British empire strikes back to seize Gold Cup

Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies celebrates with the trophy after riding Clan Des Obeaux to victory in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The rare old times were fast becoming the norm as Irish trainers continue to enjoy a fairytale season, but the British jumps empire finally struck back with Clan Des Obeaux (100/30) plundering the Punchestown Gold Cup under an inspired ride from Sam Twiston-Davies.

Paul Nicholls made the bold move to supplement Clan Des Obeaux – part owned by former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson – and the dual King George winner was similarly brave with a front-running display which stopped the rot.

The Irish battered the Brits on their home ground at the Cheltenham Festival when walking away with 23 of the 28 races up for grabs before dominating the Aintree Grand National so it was fitting that Nicholls – without a winner at the Cotswolds this year for the first time since 2002 – landed a telling blow in enemy territory.

It looked like two-time Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo (6/4 favourite) was poised to pounce approaching the second last as he loomed large, but Clan Des Obeaux still had some petrol in reserve to score by a diminishing length and a half.

For Twiston-Davies, it was a fortuitous ride in the absence of the injured Harry Cobden as he rekindled memories of his previous Punchestown Festival winner in 2009 – when he partnered Baby Run in the Champion Hunter Chase as a teenager.

Twiston-Davies parted ways as stable jockey to Nicholls in recent seasons, but the pair have maintained their partnership where possible and the 28-year-old was beaming after landing the British champion trainer’s third victory in the showpiece.

“It’s tough because Harry Cobden would normally be sat here and he is a good friend. He got my job but still! It’s just very nice, even after everything, to have a relationship like this with Paul and all the team, it’s just very special,” he said.

“To win a Punchestown Gold Cup, it is the stuff dreams are made of. You’ve so much respect for Willie (Mullins) and all the team over here because they’re so good and the week they had at Cheltenham was unbelievable and Henry de Bromhead winning the Grand National.

Read More

“But I’ve worked for Paul for years, he’s a true champion. I’ve massive massive respect for him. After winning the Bowl it would have been quite easy just to put him away and not think about coming here and just finish on a good note but that’s why he is a true champion of England.”

Nicholls was not in attendance at the Kildare track, but the Ditcheat handler must have been ecstatic to end his 12-year wait for another Punchestown Festival success having enjoyed his last winner through Master Minded at the 2009 meeting.

That was a rare reversal for Mullins as the Closutton maestro mopped up the other two Grade One contests en route to a big-race treble and he has another potential superstar on his hands after watching Galopin Des Champs (13/8 favourite) waltz to victory in the Grade One Novice Hurdle as Paul Townend stretched his lead to six over Rachael Blackmore (97-91) in their duel for the Irish jump jockeys’ championship.

The Martin Pipe winner delivered a scintillating 12-length win with Mullins now caught between two minds about the five-year-old’s future.

“He looked very smart stepping up to three miles. Paul said he could be a Stayers’ Hurdle candidate for next year. However, I like to get them going chasing quickly so we’ll have that conversation later in the summer. I wouldn’t mind going chasing with him anyway,” Mullins said.

Kilcruit (11/8) also fills that “could be anything” category after he avenged his Cheltenham defeat to stablemate to Sir Gerhard (5/6 favourite) when picking up sweetly in the straight to score handsomely under Derek O’Connor.

Grangee (5/6 favourite) also has a big future after she ran away with the Grade Three Mares Bumper by seven lengths as Patrick Mullins moved one step closer to retaining his champion amateur rider crown.

Mullins extended his lead over Jamie Codd (47-45) as he closes in on becoming a 13-time champion while Simon Torrens looks sure to be anointed champion conditional rider on Saturday after securing yet another big race-success.

Torrens brought up a winner for JP McManus in the race he sponsors as the Jessica Harrington-trained Guiri (9/1) landed the Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle, the first leg of a 74/1 brace for the Moone handler.

Lifetime Ambition (13/2) bagged the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle in facile fashion under Robbie Power, but Harrington was not in attendance as she forgot to complete her health screening the previous day.

Not only did that unfortunate faux pax see her miss two winners on the track, but the 74-year-old was also absent for the unveiling of a statue in appreciation of her 2017 Gold Cup winner Sizing John.

Peter Fahey continued a career-defining season with victory for Suprise Package (14/1) in the Auction Hurdle Series Final completing the Festival treble for the Kildare trainer after Belfast Banter had earlier scored at both Cheltenham and Aintree.

“It’s a dream to be honest,” Fahey said of the Darragh O’Keeffe-ridden winner before revealing that stable star Belfast Banter will be aimed at this year’s Galway Hurdle.

Jonathan Moore also had plenty to smile about as the Wexford jockey made up for his Cheltenham absence with a magnificent display from the front aboard the Mouse Morris-trained Foxy Jacks (25/1) in the Guinness Handicap Chase.