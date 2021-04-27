Blackmore up against it in champion bid as ‘Indo’ misses Gold Cup date

It's always better when a title race goes right down to the wire and the epic duel between Rachael Blackmore and Paul Townend will do just that as the pair battle to be crowned Irish champion jumps jockey at this week's Punchestown Festival.

Blackmore has shattered glass ceilings this season with six Cheltenham winners earning her the Leading Jockey award at last month’s Festival before the Tipperary rider became the first female rider to claim Aintree Grand National success earlier this month aboard Minella Times.

Being crowned champion jockey would be a huge feather in her cap and with Townend sidelined by a foot injury in recent weeks, she has cut the gap to four (95-91) as the action kicks off at the Kildare track today.

The duel between Blackmore and Townend adds more intrigue to Punchestown with the latter having a protective boot made in an attempt to ensure his swift return and help retain his jockey’s crown.

Townend has been selective with his rides over the opening two days with just five mounts – all in Grade One contests – and the head to heads in those marquee races could determine the winner by Saturday’s end.

Envoi Allen (Blackmore) and Monkfish (Townend) look set to light up the first day with their clash in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase while the William Hill Champion Chase meeting of Allaho (Blackmore) and Chacun Pour Soi (Townend) will also go a long way to deciding the title winner.

Blackmore has nine rides across the opening two days with the Killenaule pilot keeping her status as the busiest jockey in the weighing room with a whopping 547 mounts so far this season, compared to Townend's 284.

Townend is a red-hot favourite (1/8) to be crowned champion for a fourth time but Blackmore (5/1) will relish the opportunity to rip up the script once again during the biggest week of the Irish jumps season.

The battle to be Irish champion amateur is even closer with Patrick Mullins fighting to hold onto his title against Jamie Codd as the pair are tied on 45 winners before day one.

Meanwhile, Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo is an unfortunate casualty for tomorrow's Punchestown equivalent – and a rematch with A Boum Photo – after picking up a bruised foot yesterday.

Henry de Bromhead reports the eight-year-old to be none the worse for the setback, but he will not bid for a rare double with his season over.

“It’s a very minor thing, but it’s the right thing to do and we thought we’d let everybody know sooner rather than later. He just didn’t seem right when we were looking at him and when we had a look he’s bruised the sole of his foot. We’ll call it a day now, he’s had a great season,” he said.