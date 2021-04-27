Blackmore has a fighting chance as she hunts down Townend for title

We thought it would end up being just a rumour, one of those promises that aren’t kept. But Envoi Allen versus Monkfish is actually happening.

This race radiates excitement the way a bonfire radiates heat. Both fluffed their lines at Cheltenham somewhat, Envoi Allen falling and Monkfish winning despite leaving several horse-shaped holes in various bits of birch around the course’s track.

Envoi Allen, unbeaten bar his mishap, is a horse who embodies menace and power, as superior in his attitude to his opposition as any Parisian.

And Monkfish, the big chestnut, races with his ears pricked and no noseband, seemingly delighted just to be there.

Both are dual Cheltenham Festival winners, both hailed by different people as the next Tiger/Messi/Federer of racing.

Having a strong opinion on this race is nonsense. It’s impossible to call.

And to make matters even more interesting, according to the handicapper neither will win.

Colreevy, the champion chasing mare after her victory in Cheltenham’s inaugural Mares Chase, is rated only 5lbs and 6lbs below the big two.

Yet she receives 7lb, as she is a mare, on this the last start of her career.

Not quite a two-horse race then. Three genuine bona fide ballers of the sport putting their reputations on the line.

You have to destroy to create, they say. Only one reputation can survive this impact intact.

What a way to start. Welcome to Punchestown.

The Champion Chase is no less intriguing. Chacun Pour Soi first exploded onto the scene with a demolition job here in 2019.

He was expected to ascend the throne of Champion Chaser at Cheltenham but fluffed his lines, coming up the hill like a man walking on pillows.

This is his chance to put the record straight. Nube Negra finished ahead of him there, and Dan Skelton deserves much credit for bringing the horse over here, something the British have been reluctant to do lately.

The Champion Chase was a steadily-run affair however, but this will be anything but.

Allaho set blistering fractions in the Ryanair Chase and burnt his opposition into smithereens.

Dropping back to two miles would look within his radar with the way he jumps and travels but these horses will have higher cruising speeds than the ones he pulverised in Cheltenham.

It is another tight contest, the best kind, and one I don’t have a strong opinion on but my gut is that if the real Chacun Pour Soi turns up, the trip will tip the scales in his favour.

Both races provide fascinating duels for Paul Townend and Rachael Blackmore in their battle for Champion Jockey.

Paul has fast-tracked himself back from injury, and Rachael has made the most of his absence. Four winners separate them. Rachael has the stronger book of rides for the week, and with Paul not riding in many races outside the Grade Ones in order to mind his injury, she has a fighting chance.

The hungry contender hunting down the wounded champion. It will make for riveting viewing.

Paul has chosen Blue Lord in the first Grade One of the week, which allows me the seat on Echoes In Rain.

Blue Lord was second to Bob Olinger and was going to be second to Appreciate It before falling at the last. They are the best two novices this season.

Echoes In Rain has improved beyond recognition since a change of tactics has made her more professional in her racing.

Her performance the last day was very impressive but it was a big field with a really strong pace.

Today is a small field with no obvious front-runner, so perhaps not her ideal conditions.

However, if I can get her to settle I think she might be a faster horse than Blue Lord over the minimum trip and on this good ground.

PATRICK’S PICKS

4.15 Echoes in Rain

4.50 Ruaille Buaille (e/w)

5.25 Chacun Pour Soi