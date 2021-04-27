| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blackmore has a fighting chance as she hunts down Townend for title

Patrick Mullins

Rachael Blackmore is four wins behind Paul Townend in the battle for this year's Champion Jockey title. Photo: David FItzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Rachael Blackmore is four wins behind Paul Townend in the battle for this year's Champion Jockey title. Photo: David FItzgerald/Sportsfile

Rachael Blackmore is four wins behind Paul Townend in the battle for this year's Champion Jockey title. Photo: David FItzgerald/Sportsfile

Rachael Blackmore is four wins behind Paul Townend in the battle for this year's Champion Jockey title. Photo: David FItzgerald/Sportsfile

We thought it would end up being just a rumour, one of those promises that aren’t kept. But Envoi Allen versus Monkfish is actually happening.

This race radiates excitement the way a bonfire radiates heat. Both fluffed their lines at Cheltenham somewhat, Envoi Allen falling and Monkfish winning despite leaving several horse-shaped holes in various bits of birch around the course’s track.

Most Watched

Privacy