Blackmore can keep the pressure on Townend right until the finish

Patrick Mullins

Jockey Paul Townend. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

The Stayers Hurdle is always an eclectic mix. Horses moving up from two miles, horses coming back from chasing, horses stepping out of handicaps. It is almost the misfit division. Today’s race features a soup of all different types.

Gavin Cromwell’s progressive Flooring Porter is the worthy favourite, having improved from the very lowest handicaps to Cheltenham glory. Ronald Pump briefly tried chasing before committing to the cause of the long-distance hurdle. Mrs Milner tries to bridge the gap from Galway and Cheltenham handicap winner to Punchestown Grade One.

