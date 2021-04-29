Blackmore can keep the pressure on Townend right until the finish

The Stayers Hurdle is always an eclectic mix. Horses moving up from two miles, horses coming back from chasing, horses stepping out of handicaps. It is almost the misfit division. Today’s race features a soup of all different types.

Gavin Cromwell’s progressive Flooring Porter is the worthy favourite, having improved from the very lowest handicaps to Cheltenham glory. Ronald Pump briefly tried chasing before committing to the cause of the long-distance hurdle. Mrs Milner tries to bridge the gap from Galway and Cheltenham handicap winner to Punchestown Grade One.

We step three horses up significantly in trip. Saldier is a Grade One two-miler on his day but this season he has never clicked and Willie is trying something new in the hope he might finally ignite.

James Du Berlais is a novice chaser in the making for next year, and this will give us more information as to what kind of trip he might suit best.

I get to throw my saddle on Klassical Dream, a Supreme Novice winner in 2019 before his jumping fell apart last season at open-level, two-mile pace. He was supposed to go chasing this year but had a setback, which means it would be a waste of his novice season to win a chase now, so here he is.

I schooled him during the week and he jumped well and his work is as good as ever. I’m really looking forward to riding him and I think he could have more class than a lot of these. He is too big a price in my opinion.

Energumene missed Cheltenham with a late injury scare but it was more bad timing than a serious injury. He didn’t miss much work and we’ve been very happy with him since. While he has been a fabulous jumper this season, he can on occasion go to his right so I think Punchestown may even favour him more than Leopardstown, where he was so impressive.

He has the beating of Captain Guinness on all known form and he would appear to have more speed than Janidil. He should help Paul Townend keep Rachael Blackmore at bay in the jockeys’ championship.

Which he will need as it would appear that Rachael holds the upper hand in the very next race on Magic Daze. She appears to be improving with every run and her second at Cheltenham is the best piece of form on show.

She beat Skyace there, and Skyace beat our Gauloise in Fairyhouse, so expect Blackmore to keep the pressure on Townend. She has three odds-on shots over the last two days, so this will not be over until the very end.

In the last race, I ride Dysart Dynamo, who won well in Clonmel. An old fashioned type, who is quite babyish in his mind still, he won over 2m2f and steps back in trip here which is not an advantage but hopefully won’t hinder him too much.

He is a horse to keep an eye on for next year over longer trips and on slow ground. I had to get off Grand Jury, who I won on in Punchestown last month, and now Jamie Codd takes over with him. Not ideal, as I think this horse is a bit special. He is a gorgeous individual with a great change of gear and I fear he will take beating here.

For me, he is a horse who will appreciate nice ground and will have no problem over shorter trips. I hope not being able to ride him doesn’t cost me a championship.

PATRICK’S PICKS

5.25 Klassical Dream (each-way)

7.05 Magic Daze

7.35 Grand Jury