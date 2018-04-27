Sport Horse Racing

Friday 27 April 2018

Punchestown Day Four: Follow all the action as Willie Mullins closes in on trainers' championship

Jockey David Mullins (left), trainer Willie Mullins (right) and owner Rich Ricci (centre) after Faugheen won the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle
Jockey David Mullins (left), trainer Willie Mullins (right) and owner Rich Ricci (centre) after Faugheen won the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle

Willie Mullins is looking to add to his 12 winners so far in Punchestown this week as he goes into today's action €424,148 ahead of Gordon Elliott in the race for the trainers' championship.

 

