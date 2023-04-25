Punchestown 2023: What time, TV channel, and all you need to know

Energumene, with Paul Townend up, jumps the last on their way to winning the William Hill Champion Steeplechase during day one of the Punchestown Festival in Kildare. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

The Punchestown Racing Festival - one of the highlights of the Irish sporting calendar.

Forty races over five days. Twelve grade ones. Over €3.5million in prize money.

It's an event that showcases the best of Irish racing. Top quality horses, from home and abroad.

The County Kildare course will crackle with atmosphere. And like Leopardstown at Christmas, there's a real social aspect to the meeting.

It will see the return to the race course of Champion Trainer, Willie Mullins. A hip replacement saw him miss Fairyhouse and Aintree. And, no doubt, it will be business as usual for the maestro.

As it will be for fellow trainers, Gordon Ellliott and Henry De Bromhead. As well as top jockeys like Rachael Blackmore, Paul Townend and Harry Cobden.

One of the stories of the week is Wednesday's Punchestown Bumper. A Dream To Share is trained by 85-year-old, John Kiely, and ridden by Leaving Cert student, John Gleeson, a son of RTÉ commentator, Brian Gleeson.

The horse won at Cheltenham in March. They'd love to strike gold again.

What?

The Punchestown Racing Festival.

When is it on?

Starts today (Tuesday) and runs until Saturday.

First race 3.40pm (Tuesday to Friday) and 2.35pm (Saturday).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2 from Tuesday to Friday (4pm). Live on RTÉ 1 on Saturday (2.30pm).

Highlights

Tuesday

(5.25): Champion Chase. Top contenders: Energumene, Gentleman De Mee, Blue Lord.

Wednesday

(5.55) Punchestown Gold Cup. Top contenders: Galopin Des Champs, Bravemansgame, Envoi Allen.

Thursday

(5.25): Champion Stayers Hurdle: Top contenders: Teahupoo, Monkfish, Klassical Dream.

Friday

(5.25): Paddy Power Champion Hurdle: Top contenders: State Man, Pied Piper, Sharjah.

Saturday

(5.0): Ballymore Champion Hurdle: Top contenders: Blood Destiny, Lossiemouth, Scriptwriter.