Protesters have no place on the racecourse – I know the chaos that can follow

Protesters are detained by police during day three of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. Photo: PA/Reuters

Saturday’s Grand National was run 30 years after the race was declared void for the one and only time during its history; an unhappy anniversary as it turns out.

In 1993, the delay caused by a handful of protesters contributed to the chaos of the start which led to the race’s voiding.

On Saturday you could make a strong case that the protests led fairly directly to the fall of Hill Sixteen, precisely the opposite of what Animal Rising intended.

I rode in the race ‘that never was’. On that occasion it was the cold which affected the jockeys but that, at least, enabled the horses to stay cool.

On Saturday, after a run of cold weather, a rather pleasant, warm spring afternoon exacerbated the delay and led to a few of the runners getting warm and fractious, physically and metaphorically ‘boiling over’.

The delays also play on a jockey’s mind. Forget the money for crossing the line in front, this is the biggest deal in racing: The prize of winning the National is sporting immortality for horse and rider.

Usually this is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement, although for Derek Fox, who won Saturday’s race on Corach Rambler, it is twice and counting.

They are already keyed up by that, as well as the crowd – the Cheltenham roar was nothing compared to that for the National – and, on Saturday, the apparent rush to make up time and get the race off.

When you saw the runners wheeling round at the start, apart from a small bunch whose jockeys took them out of the maelstrom, the ones on the outside cantering to keep level with those walking on the inside, there was a foreboding it might not end well. If it happens again, I would offer chill pills all round; one for the starter and two for each jockey.

In 1992, I rode in the Velka Pardubicka, then the Iron Curtain’s equivalent of the National.

That race was delayed by protesters. Merseyside Police were rather more fluffy bunny with Saturday’s pink-shirted rebels than the Czech police of the time.

They dealt with them by chucking them back over the fence into the crowd for a lynching.

Communication to and from the starter was not so good in 1990s Czechoslovakia and when we were finally set on our way, unseen in a dip between the second and third fences, a running battle between police and another set of protesters was taking place.

Coming from the same direction as the horses, the police had no idea 25 tightly packed horses were bearing down on the sort of battlefield scene a cavalry might have encountered in the late middle ages.

The only instructions I truly understood from my Czech trainer that day were, under no circumstances, to be in front jumping the Taxis, then the biggest fence in the world which comes up as the fourth obstacle and, to that end, I was near the back.

But, while the field was brought to halt by the all-in wrestling competition in front of us, it opened up like the Red Sea for me and I found myself in the last place I wanted to be on an October Sunday afternoon 700 miles from home and not knowing how good the local hospitals were; leading the field, against orders, down to the Taxis.

It turned out the trainer was right. I found myself in the invidious position of trying to wait for something to lead me over the chasm but, at the same time, trying to keep the revs up and not quite achieving either. Five strides out my mount started applying the brakes and pitched into the ditch on the other side albeit unscathed.

I landed running and metaphorically kept going: As a jockey I never went back.

On these type of days, thoughts about a ‘worst-case scenario’ inevitably come to mind, and in a sport where half-a-ton (1,100lb) horses meet 140lb humans, there is genuine risk to life when things go awry.

Deliberately intending to cause maximum disruption no matter what the risk will, in racing, never be an acceptable means of protest.