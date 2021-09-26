Power gets it perfect in Middle Park Stakes finish

Perfect Power on the way to winning The Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. Photo: Mark Cranham/Racing Post

As a rule of thumb, a bunch finish to a Group 1 juvenile race suggests the winner is not head and shoulders above an average group, but it was the style of Perfect Power’s last-to-first burst in yesterday’s Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes that would seem to confirm he is, by considerably more than the winning margin, the fastest colt of his generation.

The Richard Fahey-trained son of Ardad was the only favourite to oblige in yesterday’s big two-year-old races at Newmarket but two furlongs out it looked unlikely as he was still last under Christophe Soumillon, who had employed similar tactics on the colt to win the Prix Morny at Deauville last month.

Having angled out for a clear run, Perfect Power picked up and, with precision timing, beat Castle Star by half a length with not much more than a pillow case separating Armor, Go Bears Go, Caturra and Twilight Jet for the minor placings.

“I’ve been watching the racing here all week and when we got stall one I thought, ‘Someone doesn’t like me’,” Fahey said. “But it was a special ride on a special horse. He’s a ball of a horse. We didn’t discuss the draw but Christophe said he’d drop him right out. Two out I thought we were in a bit of trouble.

“For a two-year-old, he’s very special. He has a super mind. Anyone could ride him and he spends most of his time laying down asleep.”

Newmarket’s last furlong of rising ground does not look steep but it took on mountainous properties for two two-year-olds who, a furlong out, had looked almost certain winners.

In the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes, Flotus looked home and hosed having led all the way. Two out, Aidan O’Brien’s 14-1 shot Tenebrism, who had not run since winning her maiden in March, was last and not really going anywhere for Ryan Moore, but once she found her feet she flew up the hill to beat Flotus by a length.

A few minutes after the Cheveley Park at the Curragh, O’Brien’s Luxembourg shot to Derby favouritism after winning the Beresford Stakes impressively.

Having had a late-summer lull in stable form, O’Brien’s horses are sparking again just in time for the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe next Sunday, in which he will run Snowfall (Moore), Love (Frankie Dettori) and Broome (Yutaka Take).

Even O’Brien, however, was surprised by Tenebrism, who carries the colours of recent Coolmore investor Georg Von Opel.

“I didn’t think it was possible, not because of her ability, but because of the layoff,” he said. “She had a setback (lame) and was off for two months. She was only just ready. I had a knot in my stomach whether we could do it but there’s only one Cheveley Park. She’s exciting. If she goes again (this season) it would be at Del Mar in the Breeders’ Cup.”

Earlier, in the Royal Lodge Stakes, Godolphin’s Coroebus had cruised five lengths clear and a furlong out looked set for a smooth victory, but Mark Johnston’s Royal Patronage stayed on strongly to get up by a neck and set himself up as a possible Derby horse for 2022.

Irish raider Forbearance came from last to first to claim top honours in the Group 3 Unibet Princess Royal Stakes at Newmarket.

Already successful in Britain this season, having beaten the re-opposing Domino Darling in York’s Galtres Stakes last month, the daughter of Galileo had since finished a close third at this same level at Leopardstown on Irish Champions Weekend.

She was a 4-1 shot to provide the red-hot combination of Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley with further success on the Rowley Mile.

After being settled at the rear of the field for much of the mile-and-a-half journey, Forbearance powered home to prevail by two and a half lengths from 3-1 favourite Sayyida.

Harrington said: “I’m delighted with that. My biggest worry was the quick turnaround, because it’s less than a fortnight since she ran at Leopardstown. She’s obviously a tough filly.

“She loves fast ground. I was just talking to her owner Morris Reagan (of Newtown Anner Stud Farm), and we said we might see if there’s anything for her in America or Canada later in the year. Hopefully she’ll be staying in training as a five-year-old next season, too.”

Foley was impressed with Forbearance’s performance, adding: “She really enjoys that fast ground, and a strong-run race suits her — she’s a good stayer.

“She’s a filly that’s improved – and she picked up well. She can be a bit too generous, but when she relaxes she has that turn of foot. She was off the bridle all the way today, and that suited.

“She’s improved a lot throughout the year, and if she can do the same next year she could be competitive in those good races.”

