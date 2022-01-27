Poetry in motion as Martin Brassil bags a second Thyestes triumph at Gowran Park

You may not have been able to tell by his ice-cool demeanour, but Martin Brassil was surely beaming inside after watching Longhouse Poet (9/1) send him flying back into the headlines with a popular success in the Goffs Thyestes Chase.

More than 8,500 punters flocked to Gowran Park for the race that stops a county, and Brassil was the toast of Kilkenny after his eight-year-old – a substantial gamble at bigger prices in the past week – flew home in the straight under Darragh O’Keeffe.

It looked like it could be a ninth success in the €100,000 feature for Willie Mullins, but Franco De Port (15/2) was fended off by three-quarters-of-a-length as Brassil ended a 17-year wait for his second Thyestes with his first runner since that famous day in 2005.

That was with subsequent Irish and English Grand National winner Numbersixvalverde, and the Kildare trainer, the quiet man of racing despite admitting there was “lots of turmoil inside” mid-race, looks to have another really smart type to go to war with over the coming years.

“I’m surprised and happy, well not so much surprised because we always thought he was a nice horse,” Brassil calmly assessed. “Darragh said he just never missed a beat there. He just really enjoyed it, he came alive when he came into the ring.

“He was really fresh and bright in himself. Look it, when horses are healthy and well they don’t take a lot of training. These are great races to win, such a historic race and all those great horses going back the years that won it, Numbersixvalverde included in that. If this fella can do half of what some of those did then we’ll have some good days.”

The Irish and Aintree Nationals could be on the agenda for Longhouse Poet while this high-profile victory was yet another feather in the cap of emerging jockey O’Keeffe.

The Cork rider, already a Grade One winner when steering A Plus Tard to the 2020 Savills Chase, was “over the moon” to reward owners Sean and Bernardine Mulryan, for whom he has been retained jockey for the past year, with another notable success.

O’Keeffe was “on top of the world” as a dream season continues, with the Doneraile native still standing tall at the head of the Irish jump jockeys’ championship having equalled his best season tally of 48 winners.

“Winning this and then trying to win a Grand National is another day’s work, but he deserves an entry. To see the big crowd here, and everyone, these are the days you want to be riding winners so it’s brilliant,” he said.

Mullins may have been out of luck in the feature, but the Closutton maestro still landed a double spearheaded by the hugely exciting Mercurey (30/100 favourite), owned by Rich Ricci, as the four-year-old coasted to victory in the closing bumper.

Patrick Mullins was always confident in the saddle as he cruised to a 13-length success, but the Cheltenham Festival is unlikely to be on the cards despite being slashed to 5/1 for the Champion Bumper.

“He was very impressive there but he’s only four and I’m not sure that I want to go to Cheltenham with him,” the winning trainer said. “He is a huge prospect for jumping. He’s got size and scope and is by the right sire. He’s a nice one to look forward to.”