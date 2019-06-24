Aidan O'Brien is responsible for seven of the 12 remaining possibles after the confirmation stage for the Juddmonte Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Friday.

Pink Dogwood among seven Aidan O'Brien possibles for Friday's Juddmonte Stakes at the Curragh

His main chance on Friday appears to lie with Pink Dogwood, who finished second to Anapurna in the Oaks at Epsom. She could well be suited by the drop to 10 furlongs.

The Ballydoyle trainer has left in several fillies who ran at Ascot last week, including Ribblesdale second Fleeting.

Magic Wand and I Can Fly - who were both also placed at Ascot - along with Happen, Just Wonderful and Peach Tree are also in the mix.

Joseph O'Brien may run last year's Fillies' Mile scorer Iridessa, while Ger Lyons could step Who's Steph back up in class.

Dermot Weld may be represented by Search For A Song, closely related to Free Eagle, who was an impressive winner of her only race to date at Fairyhouse.

The British-based raiders - who have a good recent record in this race, having won five of the last seven editions - comprise Charlie Appleby's Wild Illusion and David Lanigan's Worth Waiting this year.

Wild Illusion was a Group One winner last year in the Nassau Stakes and Prix de l'Opera, and finished a close sixth on her return in the Prix d'Ispahan.

"I'm pretty relaxed about the ground, because she is very versatile and she has done plenty of travelling - so that isn't a worry with her," said Appleby.

"I think if she brings the best of her form she can be right there with a chance on Friday."

