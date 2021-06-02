‘Perfect racehorse’ Galileo shaped O’Brien’s career

Perfection is usually unattainable, but Aidan O’Brien begs to differ when talk of Galileo crops up.

It’s 20 years since Galileo handed O’Brien his first Epsom Derby triumph before the brilliant son of Sadler’s Wells launched his thoroughbred career and sent the Ballydoyle maestro’s star soaring into orbit.

Seven more Epsom successes have followed but no horse has had a bigger impact on O’Brien’s career than Galileo with Serpentine’s unlikely victory 12 months ago completing a record fifth victory for his progeny.

Galileo’s other winners were New Approach (2008), Ruler Of The World (2013), Australia, (2014) and Anthony Van Dyck (2019) and the king of sires, which landed the Ballysax, Derrinstown, Irish Derby, King George as well as the Epsom showpiece in his three-year-old season, is expected to do the business again this Saturday.

Galileo is the sire of O’Brien’s two big guns in this year’s renewal, red-hot favourite Bolshoi Ballet (5/4) as well as High Definition (6/1), and the legendary trainer has no problem waxing lyrical about him.

“He was almost the perfect racehorse. He had speed, stamina and was just a marvellous horse. Because of what he’s done at stud, it can get forgotten just how good he was on the track,” O’Brien recalled.

“He won the English and Irish Derby and then went on to win the King George, he was special. He was our first Derby winner, so he’s had a big say on my career. His legacy will live on for a long time through his fillies and his colts.”

O’Brien also trains the market leader for Friday’s Epsom Oaks in the shape of Santa Barbara while he makes an assault on the French Derby, known as the Prix du Jockey Club, this Sunday with St Mark’s Basilica bound for Chantilly.

Closer to home, Kildare trainer Willie McCreery is one of the few Irish people praying for rain ahead of today’s Group Three Ballyogan Stakes (5.30) at the Curragh as Lustown Baba goes best with a cut in the ground.

“You’d hope she’d run a big race,” McCreery said of the Listed winner. “We had soft ground, but we’re after having two beautiful days here and she does need a bit of cut in the ground. There’s meant to be a few local thunder showers, so hopefully we get a few of them.”

Leigh Roche’s mount could prove a tough nut to crack if conditions are in her favour, while O’Brien’s lightly raced Lough Derg has some impressive form in the book and can land the Listed Orby Stakes (6.30).