'Peregrine' runs rivals ragged to land another Killarney prize

Peregrine Run proved himself to be a superstar for connections once again when securing back-to-back successes in the Grade Three An Riocht Chase at Killarney yesterday.

Peter Fahey's stable star has earned his crust for owner Vincent Byrne and this triumph at the Kerry track under Kevin Sexton marked the 17th success of the 10-year-old's remarkable career, and his fifth at Killarney.

While last year's victory was only by a nose, this was far more convincing as Peregrine Run justified his favourite's tag (11/8) to score by just under three lengths from Willie Mullins' Robin Des Foret (3/1) and possibly book his place in the Galway Plate.

"Everyone will be thrilled with him. Everyone in the yard is massively involved with him. To go and win 17 races is unbelievable. He is a credit to everyone," Fahey said.

"We have him since he was a young horse and it's a fair achievement for what he has done. I think he is not finished winning yet. He'll definitely have an entry for the Galway Plate, but come Galway midweek the ground always gets a bit soft for him and he is going to probably have top weight this year.

"There's a good chance he might come back here next week or the following week - there's a mile and a half amateur maiden. That would leave him qualified for a handicap and we'll make a plan from there. He could go for the amateur handicap at Galway. It's grand, we have loads of options with him."

Enda Bolger and Darragh O'Keeffe were the other big winners with the well-supported Everlastingpromise (3/1) running out a facile victor of the Bourn Vincent Memorial Handicap Chase by 13 lengths.

Elsewhere, the red-hot combination of Jessica Harrington and jockey Shane Foley combined for a 31.5/1 double at Roscommon yesterday with the pair obliging in the opening fillies' maiden through the ultra-impressive No Speak Alexander (13/2) while Yulong Pearlisland (100/30) held on to take the concluding handicap.

They had to play second fiddle to Joseph O'Brien in the Listed Lenebane Stakes, however, with Camphor (4/1) caught in the final furlong by Pondus (6/4 favourite) under Wayne Lordan.

The Lloyd Williams-owned four-year-old - which brought up a double for the Kilkenny trainer after Isotope (5/2 favourite) landed the preceding apprentice handicap under Mikey Sheehy - enjoyed every yard of the 1m4f trip on his second start for O'Brien and could yet head to Australia later this year.

Assistant trainer Brendan Powell said: "You would say he could get further, and he might be an Australia horse for Mr Williams."

