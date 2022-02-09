Paul Townend ‘itching’ to partner exciting Appreciate It in Champion Hurdle

Paul Townend is ‘itching’ at the prospect of Appreciate It throwing down the gauntlet to the unbeaten Honeysuckle with the pair set to clash in next month’s Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Honeysuckle made it 14 wins from 14 on the race track last Sunday with another impressive display to land an Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick and Henry de Bromhead’s eight-year-old has continuously proven to be a cut above the chasing pack.

The one fly in the ointment could be Appreciate It with Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old off the track since landing the Supreme in scintillating fashion at last year’s Festival and Townend cannot wait to get aboard a horse which has “all the potential”.

“He seems fine. I was as disappointed as anyone I wasn’t getting the leg across him last weekend (in the Irish Champion Hurdle), I’m itching to get on his back,” Townend told the Racing Post’s In The Know show.

“He (Appreciate It) is the horse with all the potential. We don’t know how good Honeysuckle is – where is the end of her talent – but I’m looking forward to having a go at her with something with the potential that Appreciate It shows.”

With stablemate and dual Champion Hurdle runner-up Sharjah ruled out of the two-mile hurdling showpiece yesterday, Honeysuckle has hardened to 4/9 favourite as she bids to keep her remarkable winning sequence going while Appreciate It is now as low as 4/1 second favourite.

Sharjah met with a minor setback, but the six-time Grade One winner will return later this season.

“Unfortunately, Sharjah won’t make Cheltenham ,” Mullins revealed. “The aim is to get him back for Punchestown, a track where he has already won the Morgiana Hurdle twice.”